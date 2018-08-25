He hīhoki porotēhi, e rima rau ngā tāngata te nui mō ngā mōtika kararehe

E rima rau ngā kaiporotēhi i para i te huarahi matua o Kuini i te pokapū o Tāmaki Makaurau hei whakamana i ngā mōtika hei aukati hoki i te mahi tūkino ki ngā kararehe.

Hei tā ngā kaiwhakahaere me whakarerekē te whakaaro o ngā iwi o te motu nei hei whakamana i te oranga o te kararehe pērā i te tangata.

He mauri tō te kararehe te ito o kaupapa.

“New Zealand was actually the first country in the world to acknowledge the animals are sentient,” said i mea atu te kaiwhakahaere a Sam Lahood.

“And what this means is they have the same experiences in life that we do, could be positive, could be negative and they value their own lives.”

He whenua arohanui ki ngā mōkaikai a Aotearoa, wheoi hei tā Lahood e whakahāwini ana ngā kararehe hei hua moni.

“Separating mothers from their babies which is what happens for every bottle of milk,” i kī atu ia, “there has to be a baby taken away from a mother, so that’s a problem that is systemic for that industry.”

“Chickens are grown so that by the age of six weeks they're so big that they can eat as if they're a full grown bird. But then at six weeks they're killed instead of living till their 10-year lifespan.”

E tono atu ana a Tegal Foods mō te whakaaetanga ki te hanga i tētehi pāmu heihei e whia mīriona tāra te utu mō ngā heihei kotahi ira toru miriona. Kei te whakahē te rōpū Direct Animal Action i te tono.

“We're actually calling for an end to all animal exploitation,” e kī ana te māngai a Deidre Sims.

“So when you've got animals commercially farmed for profit there will always be welfare issues. So we're calling for an end to all animal farming.”

“Stop eating them, stop wearing them, stop using them for entertainment,” te kupu a Lahood.

“There's so many new products which are coming out which are either great vegetable options, you've got all of the pulses and the grains that are so healthy for you.”

E kōkiri ana te Minita a Meka Whaitiri kia whakatū i tētehi kaikomihana mō ngā mōtika kararehe, kia whakakaha ake ngā ture tiaki kararehe anō hoki.