He hiahia na Kai Pai Kaiti kia tukuna ngā Mihinipetipeti

Kāore te roopu hapori a Ka Pai Kaiti i te hiahia mihini petipeti i tō rātou hapori kei te whakarite poroteehi rātou ki te hōtere Kaiti, ara te ingoa o mua ko Kaiti TAB. Heoi kāore hoki rātou i te hiahia hoko waipiro i tō rātou hapori.

Ko tā te roopu hapori a Ka Pai Kaiti he ngangara nui nei ngā mihini petipeti i tō rātou hapori.

Hei tā te Kaiwhakahaere o Ka Pai Kaiti a Tuta Ngarimu, "We see domestics out there in the mall just about every day. People trying to drag partners out of there and our people that go in there. The majority are addicted and when you're lost in that addiction world, all sense goes out the window."

Koia tētahi o ngā toa hoko waipiro e toru i Kaiti, heoi, koinei anake te waahi ka taea te inu waipiro ki roto.

"We've got a lot of whānau that will give anything to go in there and go on those machines. You've got these people that own this venue that thrive on the misery of our people."

Kāore te roopu nei e whakaae ana ki te whakahoutanga o raihana hoko waipiro o te hōtera, e whakaae ana hoki te roopu tuku raihana i Turanga, nā i kore whiwhi raihana hoko waipiro hōu.

"So they lost it their license as it expired on 31 Dec but we knew because of the amount of money they make there they'd put an appeal in. So they put an appeal in and we countered that and the judge in Wellington said that they can have a temporary license to operate until Christmas until an appeal date has been set."

Ahakao taua raruraru ka whakarite poroteehi te roopu nei hei te tekau mā tahi karaka hei tērā Wenerei i mua i te hōtera.