He aukatinga te whakaaro rītaha poka noa ki ngā whāea takitahi Māori

Ko tā te Minita Take Wāhine, he maha ngā ārai i ngā whāea takitahi Māori ki te whai mahi, pērā i te whakaaro rītaha poka noa o ngā kaimahi tari kāwanatanga. Ko tā Julie Anne Genter me aro kē rātou te ahurea Māori kia pai ai tā rātou āwhina atu.

E ai ki a Genter he ārai ngā tukanga āwhina a ngā tari kāwanatanga ki ngā whāea takitahi Māori kia whiwhi ai i te mahi, i te whakangungu rānei.

“There's probably unconscious bias, institutional racism and there are opportunities to really provide that culturally aware support and information that is going to best benefit Māori solo mums to deal with the challenges that they're facing and to get into work or training if that's what is best for them,” i mea atu ia.

Hei tā tētehi rīpoata hōu e pā ana ki ngā tūmomo aukatinga mō ngā māmā takitahi e whai mahi ana, he uaua te mōhiotanga ki ngā whakahaere a te tari o Te Hiranga Tangata.

“The issues that are happening are across the board,” i kī atu te tumuwhakarae o te Rōpū o Solomon a Jenny Solomon.

“All solo mums. And just the complexities we put into our systems make it very hard for them to understand.”

Tōna haurua o ngā wāhine e whā tekau nō Whangārei, Tāmaki ki te tonga me Tūranga-nui-a-Kiwa i uiuitia he Māori. Ko tā Genter me panoni ngā tukanga whiwhi penihana a te kāwanatanga.

“Discussing it closely with the Minister's responsible, the Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni,” i kōrero atu ia.

“But also across government, the Ministers’ who are responsible for Māori development and how we can work together to ensure that these women are supported to look after their children because that's going to be the best outcome for New Zealand as a whole.”

Ka whakaaroaro tētehi tira kaitohutohu o te Manatū Whakahiato Ora i ngā tūtohungā whērā i te whakamōhio atu i ngā āheingā ki ngā kōkā, kia puta ai i tētehi pūrongo ā tērā tau.