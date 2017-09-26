He ataata ka tīaroaro ki ngā kōwhiringa pōti

He kai-waiata, kai-tito waiata hoki a Jose Clark e mōhiotia ana, ko Earthfeather, kātahi anō nei, ka whakarewahia ake tāna waiata hōu, ko Legacy te ingoa, e pā ana ki ngā mahi tōrangapū i Aotearoa. Me te aha, e hāngai tika ana te aro ki nga hua o te kōwhiringa pōti i ngā rangi tata nei.

He kiriata, waiata hōu hoki i tata whakapae ki ngā whakatau kōwhiringa pōtī.

Ko tā Earthfeather, “"It's almost like a glimpse into the future, I mean, this video came out on Wednesday and we filmed it a month ago so it's crazy at how relevant and real this is right now."

Ko ngā kaiarahi tōrangapū matua te kite ki te taha māui matau hoki o te tēpu. Te nuinga kīhae i eke ki Pāremata whai muri i te pō kōwhiringa pōtī.

“I did ask for [the kids] to smash each other’s' faces because I thought who else is going to do this to our politicians? We need them to be held accountable for what they're deciding and to represent our kids at the same time."

Ko tā Clarke e mōhio ngā tamaiki ki te kiriata mo ngā take tōrangapū, ko ngā karere tīhāte na rātou anō, he āhuatanga kua pā ki a rātou, he take e manawanui ana e rātou rānei.

"These kids are coming though and they're supposed to be the next legacy. Them speaking out, they see the humanity in all of us and I think that's what our politicians need to do as well.”

I tuku atu a Clarke i tāna kiriata ki ngā rōpū tōrangapū, kaore anō rātou kia whakahoki kōrero mai.