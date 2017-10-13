He aronga whakapā hē kei te aroaro o ētahi kaitautohe

Photo/Peace Action Wellington Facebook Page.

Ahakoa kua tō te rā ki te hui a tau o New Zealand Defence Industry Association, kei te kōti ā rohe o Te Whananui-ā-Tara te korero whakaotinga mo te tokoiwa I mauhere ki te āraitanga.

I tea ta nei ka kōpure te tokoiwa nei ki te kōti I muri mai I tō rātau mauhere ki te whakaaturanga patu iwi o NZDIA I te Rātu kua taha ake nei. Tekau mā rima ngā tāngata I mauhere, ēngari tokoono o rātau i whakarerea, ā, whakapā hē te toenga nā ō rātau mahi tauārai I te ara o te marea me tētahi mō ōna whanonga harehare.

Hei tā te kaikōrero o Peace Action Wellington, Gayaal Iddamalgoda, “We think it’s unjust that the police chose to protect the rich and powerful arms dealers over the rights of ordinary people to protest.”

Ko tāna I tautoko ngā pirihimana I te āhuatanga o tēnei kaupapa e whai hua ana I ngā mate me te urupatu nei I te ao.

“The police were very aggressive on Tuesday, with many people reporting

being physically or sexually assaulted. We’re concerned that this

represents a troubling police culture.”

Hei te 8.30am te tokoiwa nei tū ai kit e kōti a rohe o Te Whanganui-ā-Tara.