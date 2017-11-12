He ara hou, he kākahu hou na te Kaitui Kākahu a Kharl Wirepa

Kua whakarewa te kai pueru kākāhu a Kharl Wirepa i āna kākāhu hou. mai ano i te marama o Māhuru mōna ka taka ki te ture mo ngā hāmene tekau mā whā, mo te moni te take. E whakapono ana te kaipueru kākāhu nō Rotorua koinei ngā kākāhu hou e anga whakamua ai ia.

He maranga ake i te pungarehu te whakaaro nui a Kharl Wirepa.

Hei tā Wirepa, “For me, it was like, "oh here we go again another challenge in life to overcome", and it was another element to help me drive myself to the next level of success.”

I te marama o Māhuru a Wirepa ka hāmenetia mō ngā whakapae tekau mā whā, mō te whiwhi moni tauira tāpiri.

“I always find when anything bad happens or anyone is against you or trying to bring you down, it's an advice that I give to anyone, always the best revenge is always success.”

I tohua āna kākāhu hou i runga ano i ngā manako nui a te kaiwhakaari rongonui a Grace Kelly, te wahine i mārena i te ariki no Monaco.

“I think a lot of that culture has been forgotten about elegance and grace i remember my nanna and my aunties and when they use to go to church or they use to come into town elegantly. They were Māori women that had it all together.”

Tua atu i āna kaupapa whakaharahara i tēnei tau pēra i āna kākahu i whakatairanga ki roto o British Vogue mo te marama o Mahuru, ka riro i a ia he metara toa mai a Kiwinbank a tēra wiki mo ana kaupapa i wāenga i te hunga kore kainga me te hapori whānui ki te kohi moni ko atu i te kotahi rau mano tāra.

“It was a really good experience for me. It was like a baptism of fire.”

Ahakoa ngā kūrakuraku i ngā marama e rua kua hipa, ka whakarewa hoki a Wirepa i tōna ake hōtaka ki Tāmaki nei ā tēra tau.