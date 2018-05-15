He ao hōu ka tau mai ki Aotearoa

He moehewa kua pahawa mō ngā tamariki o te ngahuru-tau iwa tekau. Kua rua tau te whakaari puoro Disney, arā a Aladdin, e rere ana i ngā kokoru o Ahitereiria, engari hei tērā tau kawea mai ai ōna tini whakamīharotanga ki Aotearoa nei. Heoi, ko tā tō mātau kapa tihi i tūhura ai, he whakaari tēnei ka tō mai i tētahi o ngā tino kiripuaki o te ao Māori, ki te wā kāinga.

He ao hou ka kitea e Aotearoa.

Hei tā te kaiwhakaari Aladdin, hei tā Ainsley Melham "I think New Zealanders will really be so blown away by this show. It is a big Broadway musical, there are so many beautiful costumes, the music is stunning and the dancing and the sets and our cast is amazing."

E mea ana te kōrero he whakaari tēnei me mātaki e te katoa, ā, koinei tētahi o ngā whakaaturanga nui rawa kia tau mai ki Aotearoa. Nā whai anō te hiahia o ngā kiripuaki kia tika ai te pīkau i ngā mahi.

"You know a lot of people know and love the film and love the character so you want to do that justice for them on stage. But its also really cool to live out the childhood memory myself and perform the role."

Kp tā Gareth Jacobs (Genie), "The role of Genie is such an iconic one and known mostly by Robin Williams and his larger than life personality. Knowing that that's sort of the caliber and the extreme that you have to go to is quite daunting but its just so much fun it's one of those things I can't ever say it's a job."

I ohorere pai te uri Māori, e whitu tekau mā rua tau te pakeke a George Henare, i te wā i tae atu ai te karanga kia whakamātautauhia ia. Hei tāna, kāore i nui tana mōhiotanga ki te whakaaturanga nei.

"They said, 'oh we've been trying to find you, Disney wants to audition you or this role they'll fly you to Sydney for the day,' so they flew me down and then they flew me back the second time, the second time I thought I've never seen this Aladdin so it happened to be on the plane so I watched it and I thought, that's the Sultan, this big fat man with a beard, so I went oh I see. And then I did that second audition and I got the role. "

Ahakoa he tino rerekē tēnei tūranga i ērā kua kawea e ia i ngā tau ki muri, hei tāna, inā te manawa reka o te kaupapa nei.

"I'm really looking forward this, just the thought of bringing all of this back and watching the reaction cause I know most of my whanau have been to see it already in Sydney they just went oh well, I can't wait to see what the people think when this gets home, so yeah that'll be what I look forward to most seeing the reaction of the people."

E whakapono ana a Henare, ka tino rongo ngā kaimātakitaki i te wairua marutuna.

"The journey Is always the most interesting part and they go on the journey with you and by the end, they're up on their feet and cheering and screaming and clapping and that's one great thing about it, being associated with a production like this."

Ka rewa te whakaari ki te Taiwhanga Civic hei te tuatoru o Kohitātea.