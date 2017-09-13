He akiaki ki ngā pakihi kia whakakīngia o rātau turanga mahi ki ngā mauhere

Kei te kaha akiaki Te Ara Poutama Aotearoa i ngā pakihi puta noa i te motu kia whakakīngia ō rātou turanga mahi e ngā mauhere, hei timatanga hōu mō rātou kia whai oranga hōu i te kaupapa Release to Work.

He kōtahi rau ngā pakihi i huihui mai ki te tautoko i ngā mauhere e whai mahi ana, rite tonu ki ngā hui whai mahi ki Pōneke, Kirikiriroa, Ōtautahi anō hoki.

"We've got about 140 people that are on board right now and they've signed an agreement with Corrections to provide job opportunities for up to 1300 people. So we're really excited about the fact that so many people are really prepared to give prisoners a go," tā te tumu whakarae o Ara Poutama Ray Smith.

Tekau mano ngā mauhere tāne mai, wāhine mai anō hoki kei rō whare herehere, nā reira, he huarahi tēnei hei kimi ringa raupā

"We find it very hard to find experienced locals to fill our gaps. So the Corrections’ scheme was a real saviour to us by supplying experience and also the people with the right attitude to learn the process of grape pruning," tā te kaiwhakahaere o Thornhill Hamish Brock.

He kaupapa kia whai oranga hōu mō ngā tāne pērā ki a Dan i tā rātou putanga i te whare herehere.

"I was in prison for seven months that was for violence. Having a second chance has been really good. It's kept me out of trouble," tā Dan.

"We're tremendously proud of Danny, right through the system. He's been with us for over five years now. Started with us on the scheme. Once released, he proved himself on the scheme of his skill-set and his attitude to work that he was offered a full time job on his release," tā Brock.

Arā te maha o ngā tūranga e wātea ana ki a rātou i te ahu hanga whare, ahu māra, manaaki tangata, ahuwhenua anō hoki.