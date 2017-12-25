He aki nui tā te ope Pirihimana kia mataara ki runga i ngā rori

E noho pania nei ngā whānau o te tokorima kua mate i runga i te rori i tēnei wā kirihimete. He tekau nui ake nga aituā o te wā nei i ngā mate o tēnei wā, i tērā tau. Nā whai anō te āki nui a Te Ope Pirihimana o Te Tai Tokerau ki ngā kaitaraiwa katoa, kia mataara.

E pukuriri ana Te Ope Pirihimana ki Te Tai Tokerau i te pikinga o ngā matenga rori nō tēra tau.

Hei tā Inspector Chris McLellan, "We've had three fatalities here in the last couple of days here in Northland and throughout the year we've had a number of others and that has an impact on the whole community, not just emergency services.”

Kātahi ko te tīmatanga hararei maninohea ko tēnei, tokorima kua mate ki ngā rori mai i Te Tai Tokerau heke iho ki Ōtautahi nō te timatanga o te kaute i te ahiahi o te Rāmere.

"In Northland, we have had an unacceptable number of fatalities and losses on our road, but nationally this year we've had more national fatalities on our road yearly since 2010,” tā McLellan

E toru rau whitu tekau ma toru nga tāngata kua mate ki ngā rori i tēnei tau, he kakenga wha tekau ma ono i tēra tau, ko te mutunga tonu mai o ngā tatauranga kino mai anō i te tau rua mano tekau.

Hei tāna, "We're really encouraging people to watch their speed drive to conditions, to not be distracted by children in the back or using your cell phone and also just making sure not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Ka mutu te kaute aitua rori hei te pō tuatoru o Kohitātea..