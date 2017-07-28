Hawke's Bay Ready to Rent programme aimed at upskilling tenants

Kei te hiahia a Kauri rāua ko Kasella kia para i tā rāua ake huarahi kia whai kainga hou mō te whānau.

Hei tā Kauri Hooper & Kasella Miller, "Landlords don't want to give you a chance because you're either too young or you're not working and it's going to be our first time renting."

Kua rua ngā tau a Diane Read e kimi kainga ora ana, engari ko tāna he mea uaua rawa atu te whai kainga mahana.

Ko tā tētahi Renter, "We have been to countless houses and interviews weekly and we just can't even seem to get to the reference stage, I've never missed a rent payment until I had my daughter I've always worked multiple jobs and always had a clean house but we're struggling."

Katoa ngā tāngata i kōnei e rongo ana i ngā uauatanga kimi kainga, katoa e hiahia ana ki te whiwhi he kainga hou.

Hei tā Thomas Rauhihi, "I did get offered a house from Property Brokers but it wasn't suitable for my son because he's asthmatic and the house was full of mold so it would've been unhealthy for him."

I kōnei ako ai rātou i ngā mahi whakapai kainga, whakamahana kainga, ngā whakaritenga mō te uiui me o rātou mana hei kaireti.

Ko tā Mel West, "Kaiawhina with child health team at Hawke's Bay DHB."

Hei tā James Lyver o Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, "It's gone from a pilot to the programme now and it's quite unique because we've got multiple agencies trying to help in the sam whānau outcome."

A te otinga ka whiwhi rātou he reta tautoko hei whakamana i a rātou tono mō te kainga.

