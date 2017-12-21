Hangarau Matihiko ki Takaparawhau

  • Tāmaki Makaurau

I whakamātautauhia te pūmanawa tautono tūruhi hōu ko 'Auckland Virtual Tours' e te iwi o Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei. E whakawhānui ake te iwi nei ngā mahi tūruhi Māori i te hangarau matihiko. 

Ko te pūmanawa tautono Māori hōu tēnei ki Takaparawhau.

E ai ki te Kaiarahi Tūrihi a Aurtum Martin “the benefits are that it is self-catered for you download it and the content is all the same. So I might miss something but the app has everything you want.”

Ko Jamie Cook te Kaiwhakahaere Hanga Pakihi e ai ki a ia “ko te whāinga tuatahi hei whānuitia ngā kōrero o te iwi nei,o Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei. Kua roa nei ngā tūruhi o whenua kē atu tae mai ai ki tēnei wāhi inaianei kua tāpiri te hītori, te whakapapa e taea ai te tangata ki te ruku ki te rētōtanga o te wāhi nei.”

I te tau 2016, ko te ao tūruhi e riro ake koni atu i te $12 piriona tāra ki te pūtea a motu o Aotearoa. Ko te hiahia a Ngāti Whātua ki te whai atu i te mākete nei.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere Auaha ki tā Te Aroha Morehu “we know approximately half a million Aucklanders turn up to this specific wāhi ia tau. Even activating 10% of that would generate some economic benefits for us.”

Ko Rawinia Morehu tētahi o ngā tamaiti i whakamātautau te pūmanawa tautono nei ko tana “I whakarongo au ki nga kōrero ki kona, ki kora, ki konei.”

He whakapapa hirahira, a ka taea tēnei hangarau matihiko ki te hono i ngā tangata whenua me ngā manuhiri i ngā kōrero o Tāmaki Makaurau.

E ai ki Te Aroha Morehu “I think even schools is going to crave for a curriculum that drives an enthusiam to get out to our wāhi tapu and understanding of what they are where they come from, traditions, pūrakau that are right beneath our feet.”

Ētahi atu Auckland

Ngā Wāhanga Te Kāea Hou Ngā Wāhanga katoa »

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    8 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    7 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    6 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    5 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    4 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    3 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    2 rā e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    rā kotahi e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari

  • Te Kāea

    Ngā pūrongo o te kāinga, te motu me te ao, mai i te tirohanga Māori.

    Kua tata pau te wā
    14 hāora e toe ana ki te mātakitaki…
    • Te Reo:Pakari
Tino hiraTake Matua
Tīpako ĒtitaĀtaata Tāpiri

Kāre i kitea he Ataata Tāpiri.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community