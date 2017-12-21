Hangarau Matihiko ki Takaparawhau

I whakamātautauhia te pūmanawa tautono tūruhi hōu ko 'Auckland Virtual Tours' e te iwi o Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei. E whakawhānui ake te iwi nei ngā mahi tūruhi Māori i te hangarau matihiko.

Ko te pūmanawa tautono Māori hōu tēnei ki Takaparawhau.

E ai ki te Kaiarahi Tūrihi a Aurtum Martin “the benefits are that it is self-catered for you download it and the content is all the same. So I might miss something but the app has everything you want.”

Ko Jamie Cook te Kaiwhakahaere Hanga Pakihi e ai ki a ia “ko te whāinga tuatahi hei whānuitia ngā kōrero o te iwi nei,o Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei. Kua roa nei ngā tūruhi o whenua kē atu tae mai ai ki tēnei wāhi inaianei kua tāpiri te hītori, te whakapapa e taea ai te tangata ki te ruku ki te rētōtanga o te wāhi nei.”

I te tau 2016, ko te ao tūruhi e riro ake koni atu i te $12 piriona tāra ki te pūtea a motu o Aotearoa. Ko te hiahia a Ngāti Whātua ki te whai atu i te mākete nei.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere Auaha ki tā Te Aroha Morehu “we know approximately half a million Aucklanders turn up to this specific wāhi ia tau. Even activating 10% of that would generate some economic benefits for us.”

Ko Rawinia Morehu tētahi o ngā tamaiti i whakamātautau te pūmanawa tautono nei ko tana “I whakarongo au ki nga kōrero ki kona, ki kora, ki konei.”

He whakapapa hirahira, a ka taea tēnei hangarau matihiko ki te hono i ngā tangata whenua me ngā manuhiri i ngā kōrero o Tāmaki Makaurau.

E ai ki Te Aroha Morehu “I think even schools is going to crave for a curriculum that drives an enthusiam to get out to our wāhi tapu and understanding of what they are where they come from, traditions, pūrakau that are right beneath our feet.”