Govt respond to pressure over Oranga Tamariki Bill

Kāre a Ngāi Māori i te mōhio mena ranei ka mana o rātou nawe mo te panoni i ngā kupu o te ture, e hāngai ana ki ngā tamariki i raro i te tiakitanga a te ture. E whakaae ana te Minita Take Toko i Te Ora kāre ngā kupu a te ture i te tika nā whai anō ka tūtaki atu ia i ngā iwi huri noa hei āta matapaki i tēnei take.

Kua urupare ake te Kāwanatanga i te wero a te Māori mō te whakatakatoranga o ngā kupu i te Pire Oranga Tamariki.

Hei tā Kahurangi Turia, “What it shows is that there are people who are prepared to front our people that their willing to listen I mean I guess in the end for us we'll know whether we've been listened to when it comes out in the legislation.

Whai muri i ngā tapaetanga maha i hāereere te Minita Whakahiato Ora a Anne Tolley ki ngā koko o te motu ki te kōrero tahi ki ngā iwi.

E ai ki te Minita Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora a Anne Tolley, “We've heard similar stories as weve gone around the country. The most important thing is as I said at the start we all want our tamariki to have great lives and so the question now is, how do we work together?”

I whakaatu a Tolley i tāna rautaki hou i te hui i te Wānanga o Raukawa i muri atu i te tono a Tariana Turia, engari kāore i rerekē te whakatau a te minenga, he parahako te rautaki hou.

Hei tā tētahi Kaimatakitaki a George Davis, “For myself it’s about the words that are being used in terms of intention and so the intention doesn't sit well within my puku.”

E ai ki a Kahurangi Turia, “We just have to hope that that translates into action poor ol Te Atatu which was promised us, into the treaty which was promised us and into Matua Whangai which was practiced, that’s what we hope for.”

E koa ana a Tariana kua tae atu a Tolley ki mua i te aroaro o ngai Maori ki te whakarongo, engari ko tōna āwangawanga, mena rā ka whakatinanatia te kōrero.