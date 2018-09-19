Govt releases Pay Equity Bill to mark Suffrage day

Ko te Pire Utu Taurite kei te whakaarahia ake hei whakamana i te mana o te wahine. Koia tā te kāwanatanga i te rā whakanui i te kotahi rau, e rua tekau mā rima tau nei nō te whai mana a te wahine ki te tuku pōti.

He hīkoi whakamahara i ngā wāhine i whawhai mō te mana tuku pōti

Me te whakarongo ki te rautaki a te kāwanatanga kia taurite ai ngā utu kaimahi.

Ko tā te Minita Take Mahi a Iain Lees-Galloway "the Pay Equity Amendment Bill it amends the Equal Pay Act 1972 to set out the process by which people can raise pay equity claims in female dominated professions."

Ko tā te Kaiārahi o Nāhinara a Simon Bridges "let’s see the detail, of course we support the aspiration, we've had our bills on this in the past and we're likely to try and be as supportive as we can."

Tekau mā rima ōrau te rerekētanga o te wāriu o te utu ki waenga i te tāne me te wahine. Ko Ngāi Māori, ko Ngāi Pasifika kei raro iho, e ono tāra iti iho te whiwhi i ō ngā wahine o iwi kē atu.

Ko tā Lees-Galloway "there is no doubt that Māori and Pacific women actually experience the lowest rates of pay, the greatest rates of structural discrimination across the workforce this is a huge opportunity for them to finally be paid appropriately."

Ko tā kaitautoko a Laures Park "for most of them it's an opportunity for them to have one job that gives you sufficient money to feed and care for their whanau instead of then spending the rest of that time going to your other two jobs that you have to spend that time with your whānau enjoying them when they're growing up."

He wāhanga hoki tā te pire nei, e wātea ai te tono atu kia tauritehia ai ngā utu ō-mua anō hoki.