Govt opens consultation for Plant Variety Rights Law

Kei te kimi te kāwanatanga i ngā whakaaro o te iwi tūmatanui e pā ana ki te Ture mō ngā Mana o nga Momo Tipu e whakaruruhau nei i ngā mana punenga ki ngā momo tipu hou. E ai ki te Mātanga Ture Māori, ki a Moana Jackson, ahakoa he timatanga tēnei, he nui ake ngā mahi hei whakaea i ngā take nui ki te Māori mō te taha ki ngā mana whakairo hinengaro.



E rua tekau mā rima tau nō te terenga o te Kereme Wai 262, ā, kātahi a Ngāi Māori ka whai kī taurangi mō ngā taonga tuku iho.

E ai ki te Minita Take Tauhokohoko a Kris Faafoi, "getting this right is important not only for their economic future but also culturally and spiritually having recognition of what they own in terms of cultural knowledge but also in terms of the plant varieties that they may claim a stake to aswell."

Ko tā te Mātanga Rōia Māori a Moana Jackson, "that alone is not enough that does not address the cultural issues that Māori have been discussing ever since the claim was laid to the Waitangi Tribunal but it's more than has been done by the crown in the last 20-years so if one wants to take heart from that."

I raro i te ture ka whai mana motuhake te tangata ki te hoko atu i te tipu, te rawa tipu hoki. Engari ko tā Jackson kaore tēnei ture i te whai whakaaro ki te tikanga Māori ina he kaitiaki tipu noa iho te tangata.

Ko tā Jackson "that is not part of the Māori world view there is a different relationship with plants but that approach is inherent in the new TPPA agreement and all the international trade agreements where things are reduced to property rights and so everything becomes an asset rather than a taonga."

Me whakahou te ture nei kia eke ki te taumata ā-ao a te CPTPP mō te rangatiratanga o ngā tipu. Kua whakawāteahia hoki tetahi wāhi ki ngā kaupapa here kia whai mana Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Ko tā Minita Faafoi "I think giving them some certainty as to what rights they have both spiritual and also I guess in terms of the rights of monetising something like that is really important so we need to nail that down before we get into the final stages of CPTPP."

Ka mutu te wā tuku tono i te marama o Hakihea.