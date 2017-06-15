Give Nothing to Racism message spreading throughout the country

Ko ētahi kanohi kitea o Aotearoa kei te whakakanohi i tētahi kaupapa whakapuango i te kaikiri, kia kaua te whakatoihara e whakawhānuitia. Ko tohu marau #ThatsUS te kaupapa ā-motu tuatahi o Aotearoa e whakahē nei i te kaikiri. He ara mā te tangata kua pākia e te kaikiri ki te tuku kōrero, ā ko tōna rongo kua toro atu ki te toru miriona tāngata neke atu.

Te whakakore i te kaikiri ki Aotearoa nei ma te kata me te āwhina mai i ngā tāngata rongonui.

Hei tā Kaikomihana Kāhui Tika Tangata, ko tā Susan Devoy, "The Give Nothing to Racism today is all about we know that racial intolerance and prejudice isn't new in New Zealand but we also know that it starts small and if foster and encourage then it spreads, so today we've launched something that we're challenging all New Zealanders whilst we say give nothing to racism were actually saying do something about it."

Kua horapa te kaupapa a #ThatsUS ki te toru miriona tāngata neke atu, ka taea e rātou te tuku i a rātou kōrero mō te kaikiri. Kua tautokohia te kaupapa hāpai e ngā tāngata rongonui 30 neke atu te nui pēnei i a Taika Waititi, Wetini Mitai, Witi Ihimaera me ētahi atu.

Ko tā Devoy, "We look at. Examples like Pariahka we don't want to apologise again in another 100 years for the things that we haven't got right so I think this is a timely opportunity to. It's like an insurance policy really an investment in our future."

Hei tā Devoy, kei te piki ake ngā mahi kaikiri me kī o ngā amuamu ōkawa e toru, ka tuku te kotahi o aua amuamu e hāngai ana ki te kaikiri ki te Tari Tika Tangata. Hei tā Devoy me whakatikatika i tēnei take ināia tonu nei ka tika.

Ko tā Devoy, "Racial intolerance and prejudices aren't new ask any Maori New Zealanders but what I see and hear every day in my job is the very casual racism that happens in our communities."

Hei tā Taika Waititi, "Remember, the only thing that can keep racism alive and help it grow, is feeding it, nurturing it and that's where you come in. Will you help it flourish?

E ai ki ēnei me whakakore i te kaikiri me tā rātou mahi nui, kia aukati i taua mahi ināianei.

