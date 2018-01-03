Gisborne locals protest to push pokies from community

He whā tekau o ngā tāngata i tū ki Turanga ki te taha o te rōpū Ka Pai Kaiti ki te porotēhe te whakakore waipiro, mihini petipeti hoki. E aro ana te rōpū nei kia tangohia nga mihini petipeti ki Kaiti, a, i tōna wā i te hapori whānui hoki.

He porotēhi kia whakakore atu ai te waipiro me te mihini petipeti ki Kaiti, otirā anō, te hapori whānui.

Ko tā Tuta Ngarimu, Kaiwhakahaere Ka Pai Kaiti "we're passionate and we love our community and we don't want them here or anyone else that's here to make money off the back of our people's misery."

Ko tā Ngarimu he whanaunga te mahi petipeti nā te pōharatanga.

"We've got some of the highest suicide rates in the country, we've got some of the highest most shocking domestic violence statistics in Aotearoa, we've got the the worst gambling statistics in Aotearoa. Why are they coming here?"

Ko Lizz Crawford me tona whānau tēra e kaha whawhai kia tangohia ai te mihini petipeti i Kaiti mō ngā tau tekau ma waru.

"It's not just about the pokies but the community voice is starting to rise on this issue and they want that particular system outof the Kaiti Mall. What we're talking about is not just class-four gambling, we're talking about the TAB betting and we're also talkign about alcohol.

Ko tā Ngarimu "you look at Kaiti not one cent of that has gone back in to the community. Across the road there is a primary school a pre-school a kindy, behind us is a kohanga reo another 100m down is another kindergarden so that's another reason why we're attacking this."

Nā Kaiti Sportsbar a Ngarimu i uhi ki te tono pana, whai muri i te tohe ki nga kaimahi. I nekehia te porotēhi ki Heipipi i runga i te tono a te kaiwhakahaere o nga toa hokohoko ki Kaiti.

Ko tā Ngarimu "It went a bit pear-shaped and I walked out of there but it never should have happened in the first place but at the same time that's how passionate I am about our community.

Ko tā te Kaiwhakahaere o te Kaiti Sports Bar a Mohinder Nagra ki a Te Kāea ka whakaae ia ki te hui ngatahi me Ka PAi KAiti ki te whiriwhiri te tangohanga o nga mihini petipeti.