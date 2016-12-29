Gisborne to light first international fire for Standing Rock

Ka whakaae ngā iwi taketake i Dakota kia whakakā e tētahi whānau i Whakatutu te ahi hei tautoko i tō rātou whakahē ki te paipa hinu ki taua whenua. Ahakoa te ahi rāhui ki te rohe o Te Tairāwhiti ka tuku tono atu a Marcus Lloyd

Kua timata te mahi ki te Pā o te whānau Lloyd kia whakareri i te whenua mo Te Ahi Kaa o Toka Tū.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakaere aMarcus Lloyd, “There are seven council fires that were lit at the beginning of the action. The main council fire at Oceti Sakowin, which is where the main group of campers are was put out at the end of November and a new one was re-lit. So in alignment with that new fire we’re lighting here as well. The fires themselves are not actually big, they’re not bonfires they’re just small fires that are kept perpetually burning with a keeper of the fire and they’re there more for the significance and the ceremonial aspect.”

Ko te pāpā o Lloyd te kaitiaki i te ahi. Ko tāna ka noho pū te hītori o Whatatutu ki te penehinu, nō te tipuna o Whirikōka me tōna mōkai kēkēno, ko tona toto i ū ki te whenua.

“That’s the story that has been handed down to us, the reason why oil is in the mountains and in our land, it comes from Kekeno. That is why the oil companies are coming here to look around and drill into the land,” hei tā Mr Owen Lloyd he Kaitiaki no Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi.

I te wā ka kā te ahi ki konei, koinei te ahi tuatahi o te ao ka tu hei ahi tautoko i waho o Standing Rock.

“The pipeline hasn’t finished, they’re still trying to continue it and move it forward and so until the actual pipeline is completely dead they’ll continue to light the fire and keep it burning,” hei tā Marcus.

Ko tā te ope patu ahi ahakoa te tohu, te matua o te kaupapa hoki, ka tū tonu te rahui. I whakapā atu a Marcus ki te ope patu ahi.

“The wind and sun are waiting for us to turn to them to utilize their resources. That’s where our focus should be; renewable energy,” hei tā Owen.

Ka whakakā te ahi a te tuarua o Kohitatea, i te mutunga rā tuatahi hoki o te tau hou ki Standing Rock.