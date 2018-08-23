Gisborne District Councillor accused of alleged racist remarks named

Kua puta te ingoa o te kaikaunihera i Tūranga nānā te kōrero "kaore i eke te patu i a Ngai Māori" i te taenga mai o Kapene Kuki. Ko tā Malcolm MacLean kāore ia i kōrero pēnā, engari kei te tū māro tona kaiwhakatuaki, hoa kaikaunihera anō hoki a Meredith Akuhata-Brown.

E tū māro ana a Kaikaunihera Meredith Akuhata-Brown ki tāna whakapae he kōrero kaikiri te mahi a tōna hoa mahi.

"It was a repugnant, repulsive, murderous statement that was said and this person needs to own that."

Kaore a Kaikaunihera Malcolm MacLean i whakaputa kōrero i tana taenga mai ki te kaunihera ki te hui motuhake mō te take.

"I'd rather make a comment after I've made my statement in council

I kaha whakahē tētahi kaitautoko o MacLean he rukahu ta MacLean whakamārama ki tēnei take, me tāna kōrero “She [Akuhata-Brown] is lying, get it right!”

Ko tā Yvonne Bishop, o te hunga noiho ki Tūranga "how would they like it if I said we didn't eat enough pākeha you know it's as simple as that, that's the comparison. If they find that offensive then I'd hope they'd understand how we feel."

Ko tā Elizabeth Crawford, o te hunga noho ki Tūranga, "If this is happening at our place where our leaders sit, some of our leaders for our area, we've just got to stand up and say 'hey what's happening? This isn't ok."

Na te whakatuma a MacLean i noho muna ai te ripoata a te poari arotake a te kaunihera ā mohoa nei, ahakoa te whākinga hē o tōna ingoa e tētahi kaimahi itaenihi.

Ko tā te Tāhuhu o te Kaunihera a Rohe o Tūranfa nui a Kiwa a Nedine Thatcher-Swann, "they listened to the community in the end and decided to release it so I would hope that this is the outcome that will allow us to move forward and apprecaite and accept the multiple viewpoints of this community and actually appreciate cultural diversity more."

I tono a Te Kāea ki a MacLean kia kōrero ā-kamera mai engari auare ake.