Gangs uniting the realisation of a longheld dream

Ko te kotahitanga mai o nga keenge o te motu ki Whangarei i enei ra te tinatanga o te moemoea o ratou ma.

Koinei ta nga matua ki te hapori o Otangarei mai ra ano he kainga tuwatawata no te ropu Mangu Kaha. Kua pau katoa nga tikiti te hoko mo te hui whawhai a nga keenge o te motu hei whakamutu atu i nga kohuru me nga pupuhitanga ki nga tiriti.

Ki ta te kaikaranga ki Otangarei marae a Hira Kopa, "He mea aroha ake au kia ratou i te mea ka hoki ano koe ki te whakapapa ka mohio koe te tata o ratou te toto ki te toto. He moemoea tenei no o matou matua tupuna o konei kia kotahingia ratou. Kua timata te moemoea o ratou."

Ki nga matapae a te tari pirihimana, neke atu i te wha rau nga mema kenge kua tae mai ki Whangarei mo enei ra okioki.

Ko ta te kaiwhakahere-a-rohe a Justin Rogers, "Our main priority is making sure that our community feels safe and that they are safe and so as I say we'll have additional staff that will be up here. We'll be policing through the event as well as the night tomorrow night. And it's important that if any of the community do feel unsafe that they contact us."

Hei tenei ahiahi ra ano timata ai nga whawhai mekemeke rua tekau katoa i runga ano i te karanga a nga kaiarahi o nga kenge kia whakamutu atu te riri kua patere ki nga tiriti i te tau kua pahure aa kia mau ai taua riri ki te ringi mekemeke.

E mea ana a Hira Kopa, "Ki te hinga tetahi o ratou i roto o hea atu wahi ka hoki mai ki konei maku e powhiri ki runga i te marae. Ko te tumanako kia mutu to ratou whawhai ia ratou kaua e whakamate ia ratou kia aroha tetahi ki tetahi kia tau te rangimaria i waenganui ia ratou."

Heoi ano, he korero ano ta nga pirihimana. Hei ta Justin Rogers, "One night certainly is a start and I hope that it does go well. However, history tells us that organised crime and criminal gangs are involved in a lot of the issues that affect our community such as the recent homicides we've had and as I've said the sale distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine."