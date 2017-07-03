Gangs battle P in fight night

Ka whai wāhi ngā kēnge rua tekau ki te pō mekemeke i tēnei marama "Fight Against Meth" ki Whangarei kia whakamōhio atu ki te motu he mōrearea rawa te kai P. He hiahia nō ngā kaiwhakahaere kia ahu atu te pō mekemeke nei ki te pito maha o te motu

Ka whai waahi te perehetini a Rex Timu ki te pō mekemeke hei tērā marama, he tuatahitanga mōna e 50 ōna tau.



Ko ta te Perehetini o te Māpu Māngaru ki Heretaunga ko tā Rex Timu, "Hopefully, this is the first of this kind of this magnitude with all the 15-20 gang leadership coming together in one room sitting down together under one kaupapa it's never been done before, not on this scale anyway."



Ka whai waahi hoki a Mottz Gillies, kua patua te ngarara P e ia, tata ki te tekau ngā tau ināianei e noho kore kai ana ia i taua ngangara.



Hei tā Mottz Gillies, "I think we've all had enough of it and we have had family members affected by it so it's a good kaupapa to get together and share a bit of sweat and maybe a bit of blood."



Ka whakahaere pea ngā pō mekemeke ki Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Pōneke heke atu ki Te Wai Pounamu.



I pātai a Te Kāea, He aha tāu ki te hunga e kaha mānukanuka ana mo ngā kēnge e pokea ana I tō rātou taone?



Ko tā Timu, "I don't blame them but we've already had our hui and our thing is not to cause any trouble around any town we've come under one umbrella and that umbrella is to try and sort this meth problem out."



"I know that we are a part of the problem to this problem meth but we also learned that we are also part of the solution."

Ko tāna he kaupapa waipore kore, whakapōauau kore ka tū ki te karapu riki Horseman ki Whangarei hei te 22 o Hōngongoi.

