Gang member grateful for Angel Tree gifts

Kei te tuku ngā kaimahi o Rākau Anahera i ngā perehana ki ngā tamariki a ngā mātua mauhere huri noa i te motu. E ai ki a Hendrick Tiata o te māpu Mangarū, e maioha ana ōna whakaaro i te koakoa o āna tamariki tokowaru e whiwhi perehana ana i raro i te hōtaka ia-tau.

Kua tae moata mai a hanakoko ki ngā tamariki a Hendrick Tiata, nā Rākau Anahera i whēnei ai te take.

“We're so thankful, that they've been there for us. Many ways we cannot afford to get presents or anything for the kids. But Angel Tree as you see has provided a lot of things, social gatherings and presents, as well as food parcels for us.”

Kua toru tau ngā tamariki a Tiata e whiwhi ana i ngā perehana. I te tau rua mano tekau mā toru ia i puta ai i te whare herehere, ā, e haere tonu ana te tautoko a Rākau Anahera ki a ia.

“They've provided things like training, some training for my son. Pete's been here for me since I came out of jail.”

Hei tā tētahi kaimahi o PFNZ Angel Tree a Peter Rakanui, “There's families who are struggling, they don't actually have the finances or there's nothing under the tree. You go in the house and they just don't have anything.”

Nō te tau waru tekau mā toru te orokohanga o Rākau Anahera ki Prison Fellowship New Zealand. E tū ana i ngā whenua iwa tekau i te ao. Tōna whā mano perehana i tākohaina i tēnei tau, ka tukuna e ngā tūao whitu rau rua tekau te nui.

“There's a huge community of volunteers who actually get behind us and support us and do the work, buy the presents, ship them to us and distribute them in the community as well,” hei tā Rakanui.

E whakaaro ana a Rākau Anahera kia whakatū huinga ia marama mā ngā whānau, ā tērā tau.