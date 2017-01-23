Former refugee Green Party candidate to focus on rangatahi

Ko Golriz Ghahraman, he manene whakarere ō-mua, he roia mana tangata ō-mua hoki i te UN kei te tū hei kai-tono mā Te Rōpu Kākāriki hei te kōwhiringa pōti i tēnei tau. Ko tā roia o Tāmaki e aro nui nei, he whakamutu i te noho pōkaikaha o ngā tamariki, he whakakaha ake i ngā mana rangatahi. He āhuatanga ēnei e kaha patu ana i te Māori.

E ngana ana a Ghahraman te whakamahinga i ngāna pūkenga hei roia mō ngā tika tāngata i Te Kāhui Whakakotahi i Ngā Iwi o Te Ao, kia āwhina ai te hunga e noho pōkaikaha ana i te motu.

“Māori are disproportionately affected by inequality in Aotearoa. Māori and Pasifika youth are disproportionately represented in all of the negative stats that we've got,” says Ghahraman.

He rōia o te pūnaha ture taihara a ia, ā, e aronui ana ia kia heke iho ai te tokomaha o ngā mātātahi Māori kei te taka i te ture.

“Māori are very much disproportionately represented unfortunately and that's the ambulance at the bottom of the hill, we need to take notice of the youth justice stats that we've got because it's indicative of where we are failing.”

Nō tēnei wiki tonu ia whakatau ai ka tū ia hei kaiwhakataetae i te rārangi mō ngā Kākāriki, waihoki, kua whakawhiwhia kē atu ki a ia ngā kōrero a te hapori.

“Yeah that still gives me chills. I've received a few messages from Māori, but that particular one was about welcoming me to her ancestral lands because I spoke to issues that she felt she cared about. It was incredibly touching.”

Ki te eke a Golriz I te rārangi o Ngā Kākāriki, ka noho ko ia te rerenga tuatahi i Aotearoa hei mema pāremata, wheoi, e mohio pu ano ia ki ngā mahi whai pōti kei mua i te aroaro.