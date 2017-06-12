Five year break brings mana wahine theme to Sofia Minson exhibit

Ko ngā pukenga ō roto e whakaata mai ana te kiko o te whakaaturanga toi ataata "Sacred Mirrors" o Sofia Minson ka tuwhera āpōpō. Ko ngā ingoa tupuna ngā tātai arorangi Māori, Īhipiana, Hindu, Karaitiana hoki he kitenga ki ngā kōwaiwai o tēnei ringatoi nō Ngāti Porou.

He hononga ā-ao te wairua o ngā kōwaiwai hou a te Ringatoi a Sofia Minson.

Ko tā Minson "it's mainly the myths the legends the cosmology that I get from my Māori culture that really come through and then I find links with Hinduism and Christianity and with Egyptian mythology and I love combining all those different cultures."

Koinei te whakaaturanga tuatahi a Minson i ngā tau e rima, whai muri i te whakataa kia kimi ai i tōna ake tāera motuhake. Kua tapaina ngā kōwaiwai o Sacred Mirrors ki ngā ingoa tupuna pēra i a Hine-nui-te-pō, Queen of Raa, Meri rātou ko Ranginui.

"The women that I have painted, and Ranginui, sky father, they're not real people,” tā Minson kōrero. This is very much a mythological esoteric exhibition so I didn't want to ground them in the lives of real people I wanted them to be ancestors and deities speaking to us."

Nā tana hokinga mai ki Aotearoa me te mahi toi a Minson i hono anō ai ia ki tōna ao Māori. Ki ngā kōwaiwai kitea ai te āhua i a Lindauer, Goldie hoki.

Ko tā Minson "I've spent the last 13-years studying black and white photographs of Māori from the 19th and 20th centuries so all those forms get pushed through my imaginative filter and come out the other end."

Ka tuwhera a Sacred Mirrors ki Parnell Gallery āpōpō, tae noa ki te rua tekau mā whitu o Pipiri.