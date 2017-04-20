Edgecumbe businesses welcome news of extra government funding

Kei te tautoko ngā kaipakihi o Patutātahi i ngā pūtea āwhina e whitu rau mano kua tāpirihia e te kawanatanga. Kua tuwhera ngā kūaha o ētahi o ngā kaipakihi ki te taone engari mō ētahi o rātou kua nuku ki wāhi kē.

Ko te whare o Riverslea i noho hei whakaruruhau ki Patutātahi i mua i ngā waipuke, ā, ko te hiahia a te hunga kainga kia mau tonu tērā whakaaro ki konei.

Ko tā Roselynn Waldman (Op Shop Te Patutātahi), "We are here to clean up what's left and we will get up and running again."

Kua whakataha te kawanatanga i ētahi pūtea mo te nōhanga ohotata engari kua tāpiri atu te whitu rau mano mō ngā kaipakihi o Te Patutātahi. He kotahi rau, toru tekau mā wha ngā pakihi kei konei. Ka mutu, e tautoko ana ngā kaipakihi i ngā pūtea awhina kua puta.

Hei tā Irene Clake (Op Shop Te Patutātahi), "I think It's very necessary there is a lot of needy people here and they need every penny that they can get."



Ko tā Megan Aldridge (Kaipakihi, Edgecumbe Pharmacy), "I suppose a relief it's actually the first time I have heard anything official, as I said we have just been working so hard our lines of communication have been completely shut down I haven't had the chance to find out any information and when we have had a chance to phone in try and get some information my phone calls haven't been returned."

Kei te tūwhera etahi o ngā kaipakihi i tēnei rā heoi he nui tonu rātou kei te kati. Ki roto o te hapori o Te Teko, kua tata ki te rua wiki te whare rongoa o Te Patutātahi e mahi ana ki konei mo te hunga kainoho o Te Patutātahi.

Hei tā Aldridge, "Normally its takes months of preparations to relocate or set up a pharmacy we did it in two days and on top of that we did it in two days when we were working so hard to dispense a whole town full of medications so I honestly don't know how we did it."

Ahakoa e rere tonu ngā mahi whakapaipai kei te hoki mai te ora ki Te Patutātahi.