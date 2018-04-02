Easter perfect time to prepare gardens for Winter crops

Ko tā tētahi tohunga māra ki Pōneke ko Āranga te wā tika kia whakaoti te hauhake i ngā kai ā Raumati, me te whakarite i te whenua mo ngā hua o Hōtoke. Ko tā Robert Te Whare Kaiwhakahaere o te māra hapori Mokai Kainga, na te taenga mai o Hōtoke, tēra hoki te hunga rawakore e kimi āwhina ana.

Ko tā Robert Te Whare, Kaiwhakahaere ki Mokai Kainga, he kākano te mara hapori kia whakatipu kai te whānau.

"I mean four stalks of rhubarb was something like $7. What's that telling you? That we need to grow our own kai."

Ko tā tāna iramutu a Taane Iraia he maha ngā huawhenua ka taea te whakatipu.

"The things we see growing are cabbages, potatoes, tomatoes, capsicums the whole lot."

I timata te kaupapa a Mokai Kainga i te tau rua mano ma iwa. He waru tekau ma iwa ngā māra ki konei.

Ko tā Te Whare "We have to be quick picking puha because too many Māori's come around picking our pūha and before we know it there is not much puha here."

Ā, He tini ngā momo ka hauhaketia ki konei.

Ko tā Lisa Rawiri, Kaingaki Māra, "We're cleaning up [the flax]not only to harvest the good stuff for the whāriki [woven mats] but to also help the gardens here because Robert and his crew have kindly let us use the facilities here and let us harvest here when we need to."

Ko tā Justin Swift "It's great growing food for the table but it's nice to feel like we're part of a community as well which you kind of loose when you go to work Monday to Friday."

I whakapau kaha a Te Whare me tana tīma ki te whakaora i te awa Owhiro ki konei whai muri te awhiowhio me te parahanga i tērā tau.

Ko tā Te Whare "We count them because we know a lot of people try and take our eels especially our relations."

Ko tāna whakapae ka whakawhānui ake a Mokai Kainga.

"We might try do a deal with the council to put little houses on the [other] property so that the homeless people can be living there and grow their own kai. That could be a possibility, I'm not saying that that will happen, but there could be a possibility with us and council because council is wanting to find ways of how they can help the homeless."

Ko tā Te Whare ko nga momo huawhenua e pai mo te Hōtoke he pūpihi, he kapiti, he rīki.