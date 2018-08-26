East Coast locals welcome medicinal cannabis license

Kei te harikoa ngā kainoho ki Te Tairawhiti kua whakawhiwhia ki tētahi kamupene ki Ruatorea te raihana tuatahi kia whakatipu tarutaru mo te rongoa te take. A kei te hiahia a Panapa Ehau, te Kaiārahi Takirua o te kamupene a Hikurangi Cannabis, kia whakawhānui ake te kaupapa.

Ko Panapa Ehau tētahi o ngā ringa kākariki ka taea te whakatipu tarutaru hei rongoa, ā, ka tuku atu pea ki te hapori a tēra tau.

"We've got clinical trials set up so they're just waiting for those to begin and the first range of ailments that we'll be looking at will be spasm conditions like Alzheimer’s and the like."

Ka whai otaota te kamupene kia whakapakari nga momo hua. Ka whakatipu, ka arotake, ka hanga i ngā rongoa hei tauira.

Ko tā Ehau "Then they'll go through to trial and then we will grow them through to crop stage and then go to market."

Ko tā Reihana Tipoki (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Tūwhakairiora) "Kei a rātou ngā ringaringa kākariki kia tipu pai ngā mea na. Kua whai mahi. Ka uru mai ngā moni ki roto i ngā iwi, i ngā toa, ka whakapakari hoki i ngā toa. Koina. He pai.

Ko tā Katerina Montague (Ngāti Porou) "I was against it at first but if it's to help people who are feeling a bit mamae or to help them medically, things like that then that's fine."

Ko te whakapae a Ehau e kotahi rau rua tekau ngā tūnga mahi ka puta a ngā tau e rua ki tua.

"We'll look to employ those from back home who have the skills - that is skills-based first. Then look at bringing our own people home that want to come home and where we can't fill those positions we'll use the expertise that we need from wherever we can to make sure the business is successful."

Engari kei te noho taiwhenua a Ruatorea, e whitu rau neke atu ngā kainoho, na tēnei ka uaua pea te kimi wāhi noho mā ngā kaimahi.

Ko tā Ehau "We're looking to build new housing there will be servicing jobs so there could be anywhere from 120 to a couple of hundred jobs just to service that one company, the activities of the company, and that's looking at doubling the income in the community itself.”

I tono te kamupene mo te pūtea kāwana Provincial Growth Fund engari na te kore raihana kaore i whakaae. Inaeanei ka tono rātou mo te wha miriona tāra hei pūtea tāpiri ki te waru miriona kei te pēke.