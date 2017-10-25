E whāngai ana ngētehi kāinga kore o mua i te hunga pōkaikaha i Rotoruad

Kua huri ētahi kāinga kore o mua ki te whāngai i te hunga noho tiriti i Rotorua. Nā whai anō i pēnei ai i te kaha atawhai o Percy Poharama rāua ko tōna hoa rangatira. Kia mutu rāua i te mahi ka tunu kai, kātahi ka whāngaihia ki te hunga pōkaikaha.

E ngana ana a Joe rāua ko Fabian ki te whakarite i te hapa o te pō.

“It's for what he done to us, for the people, the homeless in Rotorua,” i mea atu a Fabian, kāinga kore o mua. “It's about giving back to the community for what Percy's done.”

“Cause he's a good man. I just wanted to help for helping us,” i kī atu a Joe.

E rua ngā marama ki muri kāore ō rāua kāinga. Ināianei e āwhina ana rāua i a Percy ki te whāngai i ngā tāngata e rima tekau neke atu i te whakaruruhau hōu kei o te puku o te taone - tērā e whakahaeretia nei e ngā kaihāpai ora, e Tiny Deane, Lara Northcroft rātou ko Wetini Mitai-Ngatai i whakahaere.

“The Lord has shown me a lot of love,” i kōrero atu a Poharama , “I use to see a lot of these guys getting looked down on, spoken down about and basically trashed. For me they're worth more than that.”

“Majority of them are staying in houses,” i mea mai a Joe. “People that are struggling who live in houses and we're helping them to.”

Tekau mā waru marama a Percy me tana tira e whāngai ana i te hunga kāinga kore i kora, i te whare tī o te māra o te whare kāwanatanga e moe ana, i mua i te panatanga o taua hunga ki wāhi kē.

“Just like to see more things happening for our homeless," i kī atu a Fabian. "More shelter. Get them off the street in a safer environment, so they don't get into trouble and that from police and the law.”

“The issues are alcohol problems, drug problems, see a lot of that up town, every day we're up there,” ko tā Joe.

“Just not enough money to help feed themselves. I think a lot of people out there could do with a bit of counselling. More money would help them I think.”

E manako ana a Percy ka kaha ake te āwhina a te hapori me ngā hāhi i te hunga kāinga kore.