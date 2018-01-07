E whakatewhatewha ana ngā pirihimana i te matenga o te wahine, tērā i turakina e te rākau i Rotorua i te riri o Tāwhirimātea. Me te tautoko hoki a tētahi kaiporo rākau, nāna te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Rotorua i whakatūpato mō te tūoioi o te rākau i ngā marama tata nei.

He karakia whakawātea i te mate. I te rere hoki o ngā kani mihinini e whakawātea ana i te rākau tipua.

“My condolences to the family that lost their loved one. Yeah, pretty tragic.”

E rere ana ngā maimai aroha a te manukura o Rotorua, a Steve Chadwick, ki te whānau pani. Whai muri i te hinganga o te rākau Oke kotahi rau rima tekau tau te pakeke i te tiriti o Arawa, ki Rotorua i te āinga o te hau me te ua.

Kaore a Tom Rika, mātanga poro rākau i te ohorere. Inā hoki, i tukua e ia ana āwangawanga mō te rākau ki te kaunihera e rua marama ki muri.

“We drive past it every day so we just notice, because of what we do every day that the bracings that were installed many years ago looked to us like they were starting to fail.”

Hei tā te Timuwhakarae o te kaunihera o Rotorua a Craig Tiriana.

“Rotorua Lakes Councils Acting Chief Executive officer, Craig Tiriana said, "Following concerns from a local tree specialist in recent months about bracing in the tree, another inspection was done by the Council's regular contractor. In late September/early October bracing was replaced and some branch reduction was also undertaken.”

“I can't comment on the actual process to make it safe, because I didn't climb it.”

Engari, i te mōhio ia, he wā tōna.

“I knew it was only a matter of time. I've driven past since it fell and it's certainly rotten.”

E whakatewhatewhatia ana te take e ngā pirihimana, kua tukua hoki ki te kaitirotiro tūpāpaku.