E whakangāwari ana te whiu a ngā mauhere wāhine i Tāmaki Makaurau e ngā pī

Ko te whakarite i ētahi ara pai ake mā ngā mauhere wāhine te whāinga a te Rōpū Tūao o Howard League. Ko te Tiaki Pī tētahi o ngā hōtaka hōu, ka rua tau e whakahaerehia ana me ngā hua e kitea ana e a rātou mahi nui ki te hīkaro miere i ngā kōpapa pī.

He mea whakangawari te whiu ki ngēnei wāhine tokorima e te reka o te miere.

“My drive is my children,” i mea atu tētehi o ngā mauhere tauira.

“I haven't obviously been the best influence being in jail now. It's made me realise a lot of things and I've to a lot of goals I want to do now when I get out.”

Hei tā rātou ehara i te mea he māma ngā ākoranga o te tohu Tiaki Pī pae tuatoru, engari ka nui te tautoko i ngā hoa mauhere.

“I'm dyslexic, so luckily I had a mentor from the previous year 2016 to help me with that,” i kī atu tētehi o ngā hoa mauhere. “And I managed to pass. I wanted to offer something positive because of my own learning difficulties.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere Iti te Whiu o Te Whareherehere mō ngā Wāhine i Tāmaki Makaurau, “The wāhine in here need more opportunities, to have skills so that they can get the skills and upgrade themselves before they walk out of the prison, that will really help them with their whānau.”

I tīmata ake te hōtaka Tiaki Pī nei e rua tau ki muri, i ngā kaitūao o te Rōpū Howard League. Otia, nā te Rōpū Howard League te nama, e whā rau tāra o ia wāhine i ea.

“We get them in a position where they will be useful for their first-time job of beekeeping,” ka kī atu te pouako, a Brian Alexander, “they'll have a lot of skills and a lot of knowledge.”

Tōna tekau mā rua wāhine kua whakatutuki i te hōtaka, ā kua whai oranga ngētehi ō rātou i tā rātou putanga i konei.

“One lady in particular and she's got a fulltime beekeeping job, and it's a family firm, and she got early parole and one of the reason's was, was that she could go straight into a beekeeping job,” i kōrero atu a Alexander.

Ko te pae tawhiti o ngētehi atu o ngā wāhine he whāngai tō rātou mātauranga me te miere ki ō rātou ake whānau me ngā hoa.

Kua rāhuitia te miere ki roto i ngā whareherehere huri noa i te motu, i te āheinga ki te hanga waipiro i te miere. Wheoi, ka taea ngā wāhine rā te kai i te miere, kātahi ka takoha ki ngā rōpū hāpai i te hunga e noho pōkaikaha ana. Ka mutu, he tino rata te hōtaka Tiaki Pī ki ngā wāhine.