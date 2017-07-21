E whakahūmarie ana te tiamana o Te Puea i te rirohango a te tohu Matariki

Ko Te Puea Marae tētahi o aua toa ā-hapori kei te whakamihi i tēnei pō. He marae i te tonga o Tāmaki i whakapuare i ōna tatau ki te tata ki te rua rau o te hunga kore kāinga, he neke atu i te haurua o rātou, he tamariki. I tēnei wiki, kua puare anō ōna tatau ki te hunga e noho pōkaikaha ana i te wā o te makariki.

Ko Te Puea Marae tēnei e takatu ana anō mō te hunga kore kainga.

He tā te timana, hei tā Hurimoana Dennis, “In some cases, it's probably gotten worse. Most of the whānau who have been impacted really badly, are our whānau.”

Nō tēnei wiki ka tūwhera ōna tatau mo te hōtoke tuarua, engari i tēnei wā e mōhio pū ana he aha kei tua.

“What I did pick up last year is that the notion that families were living in a car, or a van in our country, in Aotearoa, in 2016, was absolutely unacceptable. Unacceptable from the point of view that this just doesn't happen here in our country.”

He kotahi rau rua tekau mā rima mano tārā te nui o te pūtea kua tukuna e te kawanatanga hei āwhina i te kaupapa.

“There is some kōhā pūtea (donations) to support the families coming in here, some kai. There's also some kōhā pūtea for our social workers who are here as well.”

Ko Te Puea tētahi o ngā tautapanga whakamutunga mō te wāhanga o Hiwa i te Rangi, ko Korowai Trust me Mike King hoki e tū whakataetae mai ana i tēnei wāhanga.

“They're mentors for us as well. Being inside of that category with them, well that's a teitei (achievement) for us automatically. We're very happy to be acknowledged for anything, we're not excepting that bro, and we just get about our business.”

E whakatinana ana te marae nei i ngā tohu a Te Puea kia manaaki i te iti me te rahi. Hei te pō nei ka whakanuia rātou ki te pō tohu taonga o Matariki, engari āpōpō ka hoki humarie rātou ki ngā mahi.