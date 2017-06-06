E whakahē ana te Archdeacon i te wehenga atu o Ameriki ki te ahuarangi o Pari

Kei te kaha whakahē te ātirīkona o Te Tairawhiti a Hirini Kaa i te putanga o Amerika i te whakaaetanga āhuarangi o Parī. Kei te tū kotahi ngā kaiārahi o ngā hāhi o Aotearoa me ngā hāhi taunaki i te āhuarangi ki te whakahē i ngā mahi a Perēhitini Trump.

Ko tā ātirīkona Hirini Kaa, me kōkiri whakamua te whenua o Amerika i te whawhai kia aukati ai ngā hauhā korohū e paruparu ana i te āhuarangi.

Hei tā te Archdeacon o Te Tairāwhiti a Hirini Kaa, “The US is a huge emitter of carbon emissions, a huge polluter. The world can follow their lead and they need to provide a moral leadership alongside an economic leadership.”

E whakapono ana a Kaa ko ngāi Māori me ngā whanaunga o te Moananui ā Kiwa te hunga kei te kaha pākino i te tūāhua nei

“We know the case, even in Ngāti Porou. We had another giant cyclone, these extreme weather events which are a product [of climate change]. We can see the impacts also, the impacts on our jobs, we have the poorest housing, we're vulnerable, we've even got to do it for ourselves as much as for our neighbours. Our whānaunga from the Islands it's particularly important issue for them. This is about life or death for them. Their survival as people, their survival of their land and of themselves.”

I te tau rua mano tekau mā rima, kotahi rau e iwa tekau mā ono ngā whenua, waihoki a Aotearoa i tāmoko ai te Whakaaetanga Āhuarangi o Parī, i panoni i te marama o Mei kua hori, hei whakamahi i ngā rawa Māori, hei whakaiti i ngā hauhā korohū me te whakaheke i te pāmahana hurinoa i te ao.

“It's about relationship with our neighbour and also God gave us this world to protect and nurture to be stewards of, we need to look after it.”

E whakarite ana te hāhi Mihingare i te rautaki e whakaiti ai te hauhā korohū mā te wakarererangi hei painga mō ngāi moutere.