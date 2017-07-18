E whakae ana te Pāti Reipā ka noho tuturu ngā turu Māori

Ko tā te kaiārahi o te rōpū Mana, tā Hone Harawira, e aro kē ana ngā whakaaro o Reipa mō ngā tūru Māori ki tā Aotearoa Tuatahi. Engari ko tā te rangatira o Reipa, tā Andrew Little ka mau tonu ngā tūru.

Ko tā Hone Harawira e karo ana Reipa i a Ngai Māori kia whakahoahoa ai a Winston Peters.

Ko tā Andrew Little, Kaiarahi, Reipa "Hone is like a fantasist at the best of times. We've resolutely defended the Māori seats."

Ko tā Kelvin Davis, Mema Paremata ki Te Tai Tokerau he ārero rua kē a Harawira.

Ko tā Kelvin Davis, MP ki Tai Tokerau "kua wareware rātou ko te Pāti Mana te pāti i hokona atu te tūru o te Tai Tokerau ki a Kim Dotcom mo te $3.5miriona i tēra atu o ngā pōtitanga.”

Ko tā te kaiarahi o Aotearoa Tuatahi a Winston Peters me whakakore ngā tūrū Māori. Ko tā Little ehare tēnei te korero ohorere.

"This is not a new issue for Winston he's put it up in previous governments and cabinets that he's been part of and nothing ever changed then."

E ono ngā tūru Māori kei te kokonga o Reipa, e whakapae ana a Davis ka riro anō i a ia tōna.

"I roto i te Tai tokerau e pātōtō kuaha ana kotahi noa iho te ingoa e rongohia ana ko tōku ingoa, kore kau he ingoa atu i roto i aua kōrero."

"They're there we've got them and we're not giving them up."

Ko tā Little ehara ngā tūru Māori i te take matua.