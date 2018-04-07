E whai urupare ana tētahi kaihokohoko i haupatua

Kei te hiahia whakautu ngā toa o Tāmaki ki te Tonga mo ngā mahi tūkino me te whānako. I hui tahi te hapori whānui nō Papakura.

Ka tūwhera tonu i a Nanu Patel tōna toa ki Papakura ahakoa tōna mataku me te korenga o ngā whakamarumarutanga.

Ko tā Patel, "December after that anytime the buzzer goes off, you're scared somebody's going to come in."

I te Whiringā-ā-Rangi ka pahure nei i haupatua te whānau Patel, ā, he mamae nui i pā atu ki a rātou. E whā marama kua hipa, ā, kāore rātou i te mōhio mēnā kei te wātea tonu ngā tāngata hara.

"Since it happened, I have to take pressure tablets every day. They don't even tell me what's going on with the guys who came in and damaged me and my wife and my kids, we've never heard from police since then.

Engari, e ai ki ngā pirihimana, i whakamōhio atu rātou ki te whānau Patel i mauherea ngā kaihara i te rua tekau mā waru o Whiringa-ā-Rangi. Ā, whai muri i tērā, i tūtaki anō rātou i te whānau.

Ko te rōpu tauhokohoko o te Tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau tērā e tautoko ana i a Patel.

E ai ki a Tony Kake, nō Papakura Marae, "We're just saying kao to crime in our shops, support our retailers, they're just doing a job like everyone else."

Ko tā rātou, kāore he hua o te tatari ki te kāwanantanga, ki ngā pirihimana rānei, ā, e whai urupare ana rātou ki wāhi kē atu.

E ai ki a Daijeet Singh Sidhu, māngai o Te Rōpu Tauhokohoko, "We attend a lot of meetings, Police meetings, and political events but it keeps getting worse so we want to do something different."

He tuatahitanga te whakatūtū ā-hapori i kitea i te rangi nei, ā, ko te manako nui, kia panonitia ngā āhuatanga mahi mō ngā kaimahi hokohoko ki te Tonga o Tāmaki.

E ai ki ngā tāngata i mauheretia, ehara i a rātou te hē. Ka tū anō rātou ki te kōti o Manukau hei te rua tekau mā whā o Haratua.