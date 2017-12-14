E toru rau ngā kaihīkoi i Rotorua i aukatingia i te huinga o ngā kaikaunihera

Tōna toru rau te nui o te tira hīkoi i ngā tiriti o te puku o Rotorua i te rā nei. E tohe ana rātou i te āhua o ngā whakawhitinga kōrero ki waenga i ngā kai-mahi o te kamupene o InfraCore me te Kaunihera o Ngā Roto o Rotorua i whakatau ki tuku mā te rāwaho Te Puna Kaukau o te taone e whakahaere.

He aha ō mātou hiahia? He Kōrero ngātahi, Āwhea? Ināianei! te karanga o ngā kaihīkoi

“Just come and talk to us that's all we want,” i mea mai a Alex Te Kowhai, kaimahi i Te Puna Kaukau o Rotorua. “You didn't talk to us from the start and you haven't talked to the InfraCore boys as well.”

“No outsourcing!” i korero atu i tōna hoa mahi i a Syd Warena. “We're here for the public. Great turn out just for the public, just here to support us. We'll just see what comes out of this.”

E tōmina ana ngā kaimahi o Te Puna Kaukau kia noho tonu te mana whakahaere i raro i te hapori. E porotēhi ana ngā mema uniana o InfraCore kia whakapiki ake ā rātou utu mahi i te rua ira rima ōrau.

“We're here because we've had an impasse in collective bargaining that's been going on for months,” i kī atu te kaiwhakahaere o First Union, i a Phil Graham.

I te rā tuatahi o tēnei marama i whāki atu ai te Kaunihera ki ngā kaimahi, ka tū a Community Leisure Manage i Tāmaki Makaurau hei kaiwhakahaere hōu mō Te Puna Kaukau. I hīkoi atu ngā kaiporotēhi ki te Kaunihera noho ai i te huinga whakamutunga mō ngā kaikaunihera engari auare ake.

“That's shameful behaviour from Rotorua Council to lock out it's own ratepayers,” i kī atu te kaiwhakahaere a rohe o AWUNZ, i a Rob Popata.

“We had a discussion here earlier on saying we go in, we sit quietly, we show manners. So for them to do this sort of behaviour just shows the distaste that they have for the workers.”

E ai ki tētehi o te hunga mātakitaki i te hīkoi me riro mā te hapori Te Puna Kaukau e whakahaere i te mea nō mātou te rohe.

I mea mai Te Kaunihera o Ngā Roto o Rotorua ki a Te Kāea ka noho tonu Te Puna Kaukau i raro i te kaunihera, e kore Te Puna Kaukau e hokona, e noho umananga ake rānei. E haere tonu ana ngā whakawhiti kōrero.

Hei te Mane ka kōrero ngātahi ai a AWUNZ me te Kaunihera. Ki te kore ngā take e tau, ka kawe tonu ngā take ki tētehi whakawātanga i ngā take Mahi, mā rātou ngā nawe e whakatau.