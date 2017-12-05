E tohe ana ngā kaimahi o te Wāhi Puna Kaukau o Rotorua i te whakamutu mahi

E tohe ana ngā kaimahi o te Wāhi Puna Kaukau o Rotorua i te whakatau a te Kaunihera o Ngā Roto kia mahi ngātahi ki tētahi rōpū whakahaere nō wāhi kē atu, mea rawa ake, kua whiwhi reta whakamutu mahi katoa rātou. Hei tā te uniana o AWUNZ kei te whai tohutohu rātou i te ture, i te korenga o te Kaunihera i kōrero ki ngā kaimahi i te tuatahi.

E ruarua anahe ngā wiki kei te toe ki te wā harikoa o te Kirihimete, wheoi, ināianei, he wā hinapōuri kē tērā mō kaiwhakahaere, mō Syd Warena me tōna whānau.

“Gut-wrenching, real just gut-wrenching from the whole process,” i mea atu ia.

“It's a bit sad that we're going to have to struggle through this. And Rotorua’s popular unemployment rate. Just adds to the problem.”

“It kills me to see him broken, to see what they've done,” i kī atu te hoa rangatira o Syd, i a Donna.

“He's been near on 30 years he wasn't going to be leaving this place. He was going to be walking around with a walker and telling people off still. That was the joke in the family,” she said.

E ai ki ngāna hoa kaimahi a Alex Te Kowhai me tōna hoa rangatira e pāmaemae ana te ngākau i ngā poronga i te wā tonu nei

“Like everyone in Rotorua we've got a mortgage, a house, three young kids, 11, six and five,” i kōrero atu i a kaiwhakahaere i a Te Kowhai.

“And to say that this news hit us hard would be pretty much of an understatement. Although you can apply for those positions, you lose a lot of your terms and conditions that come with it. And what they're offering is minimum wage.”

Nō te marama o Oketopa te Kaunihera o Ngā Roto i arotake ai ā rātou ratonga. Ka kōwhiria te rōpū Community Leisure Managment (CLM) e te Kaunihera hei whakahaere i ngā mahi, kia penapena e whitu rau mano tāra ia tau, ka iti ake ai ia tau e haere ake.

“It's certainly our view that it's illegal,” i mea atu i te māngai o AWUNZ, i a Rob Popata.

“There's a very easy clause in their collective agreement that says they must come to us and consult with us before any decisions made that affects jobs in that facility.”

I mea mai te Kaunihera o Ngā Roto o Rotorua ki a Te Kāea, kua tonoa tūranga mahi hōu ki ngā kaihaumaru me ngā kaiako kaukau e rua tekau mā waru, ka mutu e orite tonu te utu mahi me ngā tikanga whakahaere.

I ngā rā torutoru nei i kōkori ai i tētehi petihana ā-ipurangi me ngā waitohu e whā mano neke atu. Hei te tekau mā whā o tēnei marama kā tū tētehi hīkoi porotēhi.

“Where was our voice? When were you going to talk to us?” i pātaihia e Popata.

“Because actually if we were given a chance, we would a proposal forward that would have actually delivered a much better outcome for the council and for ratepayers.”

Hei te pō nei ka hui tahi te rōia o AWUNZ me ngā kaimahi ki te wānanga i ngā nawe me te anga whakamua.