E tautoko ana tētahi kaumātua o Ngā Ruahine i te whakahokinga o te mana whakahaere whenua Māori ki ngā uri

E whai ana i ngā taukumekume mo te mana whakahaere whenua Māori ki Taranaki, kua puta ngā kupu tautoko a tētahi kaumātua o Ngā Ruahine, a Hori Manuirirangi, kia tū motuhake ngā uri whaipānga hei kaiwhakahaere i a rātou ake whenua.

I rāhuitia ngā whenua o Te Kauae i te tau kotahi mano e iwa rau iwa tekau mā iwa i raro i te tino rangatiratanga o Ngāti Tū - hapū o Ngā Ruahine.

Ko tā Manuirirangi, "We want our land back to make our own decisions for our own people, we don't want to be on the side-line of the charade that goes on, we know how to manage our own affairs but the system not dare give us that control."

Ko tā te mahi a te hapū o Manuirirangi, he toro atu ki ngā whānau kēnge kia noho poka noa ki te papa kāinga kia pūmau ai te rāhui ki runga i te whenua.

"If it were not for the support of our nephews who are part of the gangs the black power and the mongrel mob we wouldn't have been able to hold on to our rāhui on the whenua as long as we did."

Tekau mā waru tau kua hipa, ā, e tū tonu ana te rāhui. Ko tā Manuirirangi, ka pērā te noho tae noa ki te taunga o te whakaae motuhake ki waenganui i a rātou me te Rūnanga o Parininihi ki Waitōtara.

"We're not going to stop until we get redress and be able to manage our own lands, our life is made up with going cap in hand to government agencies, that's not us we're supposed to be the tangata whenua and the other part in the treaty deal but no-one listens to us.

I whakapā atu a Te Kāea ki te rūnanga o Parininihi ki Waitōtara i te rangi nei engari kāore i whai hua.