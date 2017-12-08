E tautoko ana te koromatua o Tāmaki i te kaupapa tākoha taonga

Kua whiwhi ngā tamariki e hia mono te nui i ngā perehana kore utu i Tāmaki ki te Tonga na tētahi kaupapa tākoha tāonga. Kei te taunaki te koromatua o Tāmaki Makaurau a Phil Goff i te kaupapa a kāre ia i te whakaae kia noho rawakore ngā tamariki.

Kei te tautoko te koromatua o Tāmaki a Phil Goff i tēnei kaupapa nā Christmas Otara Present Drop i whakarite mo ngā whānau rawakore.

“No level of child poverty is acceptable and I'm really pleased we've got a government that focussed on that making sure that every child can be part of our community and can achieve to their full potential. You can't do that if your living in cold or damp or you don't get the same opportunities in life.”

Tokotoru ngā tamariki a Wahineata Smith, me tōna whakapono ki ēnei momo huihuinga a te kaunihera.

“Mahia te mahi kia haere mai ki mua i te marea kia kite he aha ngā tino uauatanga i waenganui, a, i mua i a ratou. Nui ana te whakaaro mo rātou kare e tāea te whiwhi i ētahi tāonga mo tēnei wāhanga o te tau. Nōreira tino rawe o rātou mahi.”

Mai i te Rāhina te Christmas Otara Present Drop e tākoha ana i ngā perehana whā mano ki ngā kura, ngā kura kohunahuna pēra i tēnei nā me ngā kohanga reo.

E ai ki te Kaiwhakahaere o te kaupapa a Puti Taufa, “Koinei tō mātou rā whakamutunga ki te tohatoha haere i ngā tāonga ki roto i a mātou kura, ā tātou kohanga reo, ā tātou kura reo rua.”

A, he aha kei tua atu i a David Tua hei Hana Kōkō mo te whakairitanga o tēnei kaupapa.

“Christmas was always beautiful for us. We didn't have much but you just have to be creative and make your own little fun. It's all about spending time with family and have a bit of fun.”

Hei ki tā Goff, he aronga tā te kaunihera mo te rua tekau tau kei mua ki te arataki i ngā whānau Māori me ngā iwi moutere, ā, me timata i tēnei reanga ka tika.