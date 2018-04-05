Ngā kaupapa: Politics, Treaty Settlements

E tautoko ana Te Kāhui Tika Tangata i te karanga a Te Kāhui Whakakotahi i Ngā Iwi o Te Ao i ngā mōtika o te Tiriti

Kei te tautoko Te Kāhui Tika Tangata i tētahi pūrongo a Te Kotahitanga o ngā Whenua o te Ao me āna āwangawanga mō te korenga o ngā tūtohutanga a te Taraipiunara o Waitangi e whakamanahia ana ki rō ture. E karanga ana te pūrongo ki te kāwanatanga kia mahi ngātahi me  te iwi Māori, kia whakatīnana hoki i ngā tohutohu a Te Kāhui Tohutohu o Te Ture Kāwanatanga.

Kāore te Minita o Te Tari Whakatau i ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi i te maharahara i te rīpoata hōu a te Komiti Whakakotahi i Ngā Iwi o Te Ao, wheoi, kei reira tonu ngā wāhanga hei whakatika.

“We could do more to recognise the Treaty in statute,” i mea atu a Andrew Little.

“We have legislation that refers to the treaty principles that requires the spirit of the treaty to be observed.”

Ko te wero a Te Kāhui Tika Tangata me whakamana i ngā mātāpono o te Tiriti, ā, kua roa nei te wā rātou e kōkiri ana kia mana ai te Tiriti i roto i te Ture Whakahaere Kāwanatanga. Wheoi ko tā te rīpoata hōu, kāore te ture i te hāpai i ngā mōtika o te Māori.

“The act of reaching agreement between the British crown and the indigenous people of New Zealand stands on its own,” i kī atu a Little. “But actually making it part of the Constitution for example I think diminishes the Treaty.”

Ko tā te rīpoata, kāore ngā tohutohu a te Taraipunara o Waitangi i te whai kiko i raro i te ture, waihoki, ko te nuinga o te wā ka kore te kāwanatanga i te paku aro atu.

Ko tā te minita Whakatau i ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi, kia manawanui tātou kia mutu rānō ngā kerēme katoa. Wheoi, ko te pātai nui, kua hipa kē te whā tekau tau neke atu ki te whakatau ngētehi o ngā kokoraho, e whia tau kē kia whakatutuki i te katoa?

“Until we get to the end of that process, we won't be able to really start to forge the type of relationship that I think the treaty partners contemplated at the time they were signing the treaty,” i kōrero atu a Little.

Ko tētehi tono a Te Kāhui Whakatika Tangata ki te Komiti Whakakotahi i ngā Iwi o Te Ao ki te hanga rautaki a motu kia hāngai ai ngā kaupapa here me te ture ki Te Whakaputanga mō ngā mōtika o Ngā Iwi Taketake o te Ao.

Ngā kōrero hāngai: Politics, Treaty Settlements

