E taunaki ana tētehi uru huakiwi o Tauranga i te whakatairanga whakakore patukīrea, mate hoki

Ki Tauranga, ko tā tētahi uru huakiwi Māori he mea matua te whakakore patukīrea, mate hoki ka ora pai ngā huarākau. Ka whai atu tēnei i te whakamānutanga o te wiki whakatairanga whakakore patukīrea, mate hoki ki te Tumu Herenga Waka o Tauranga.

Mō ngā rangatira kotahi mano rima rau o te Tarahiti Uru o Ngāi Tukairangi kāore e kō atu i te kaupare i ngā ngārara, mate huakiwi.

“It's extremely important to us,” i korero atu i te kaiwhakahaere o Te Tarahiti Uru o Ngāi Tukairangi ki Waiariki, i a Andrew Wood.

“In the kiwifruit industry we export this crop overseas, that's where the income comes from for the Trust. We can't afford to have a ban on our crops overseas otherwise it will affect the livelihood of the Trust.”

Mō te tau tuarua kua whakarewa i te Tumu Herenga Waka o Tauranga i tā rātou wiki whakatairanga i te whakakore patukīrea, mate hoki hei whakaoho whakaaro i te kaupapa rā i tā rātou hapori whānui.

“As a major port there is a biosecurity threat potential that comes through our port,” i kī atu i te māngai whakakore patukīrea, mate i te Tumu Herenga Waka o Tauranga, i a Mark Whitworth.

“There is a huge economic impact in that, that affects the Bay of Plenty as a whole region. Individual kiwifruit orchards or other individuals.”

Nō te tau rua mano mā ngahuru i ao ake te mate aka huakiwi e kī ana Psa, i ahu atu i Te Puke, waihoki, e whia miriona tāra i ngaro atu i te hunga huakiwi.

“As we get to a certain periods of time, certain pests have a higher degree or higher rate of occursion potential,” i mea atu a Whitworth. “So whether it's Fruit Flies or Brown Marmorated Stink Bug is the one that is really on the top of the list at the moment. So we produce a pest calendar. And it shows any particular time of the year what that high risk pest is.”

Kua whā tau te roa kia whakaora anō i ngā uru huakiwi o Te Waiariki i te mate PSA. Ko te matapae a te Tarahiti o Ngāi Tukairangi, hei te wā hauhake hou ka tīmata a te marama o Paenga Whāwhā a tēra tau, ka nui ngā hua ka puta.