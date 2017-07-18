E rite ana he Kaipao nō Ngāti Raukawa tētahi kōpae reo rua

E whakaea moemoeā ana te kaipao Māori a Rei McDougall, i te whakarewanga o te kōpae, 'A Place to Stand' ki ngā reo e rua, Māori me te Pākēhā.

He hāwini o mua, ināianei he kaipāo.

Hei tā McDougall, "Hip-hop has always been a voice for the voiceless, it's been a voice for the minority, a voice for people who want change.”

Nā tōna whānau o Ngāti Raukawa ia i whakatenatena ki te puoro.

“I started when I was 13-years-old. I wrote this little EP for my whānau for xmas, I wrote about four or five songs and chucked it on a CD and gave it to a whānau for Christmas present.”

Ko te ingoa o te kōpae, Turangawaewae.

“I'm proud to be from New Zealand, I’m proud to be from Wellington, I'm proud of my whakapapa, I'm proud of my Pākehā whakapapa, my Māori whakapapa, Ngāti Raukawa.”

Kāre he aha ki a ia te tito waiata.

“I don't really think about it writing songs, if it fits than it fits. Sometimes it's easier to say one thing in Māori than it is in English.”

A tēra wiki ka whakarewa te kōpae, Turangawaewae ki Tamaki Makaurau.