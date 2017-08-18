E rere urutā ana te taru waihanga ki Rotorua

Tekau mā tahi katoa ngā toronga a ngā waka tūroro o Rotorua i roto i te rua tekau manā whā haora, kia torona atu te ringa rauora ki te tekau mā rima tāngata. Tērā te whakapae, ko te katoa pea o rātou i raru i te kai taru waihanga.

"If you don't wanna die, don't f****** smoke that stuff."

Ko te taru waihanga tērā e rere urutā ana ki Rotorua.

Ko tā tētahi kaimomi taimiri o mua tā Betty Epiha, "I got hooked on it, my first cone was actually like rocked my head like I couldn't breathe at all."

Ko tā tētahi kaihoko tarutaru o mua a Billie McFarlane, kei ngā ringa kē o ngā kaimomi te whakautu.

"Me noho tahi tatou ko nga tangata e hikoi ana ki runga i tēnei huarahi, e takahi ana i te ara o te mea te tarutaru, kei a rātou ngā tino whakautu."

Ko tā Betty Epiha, mā te whakature tarukino ka ea te raru.

"Straight up they should legalize weed and make 'synnies' illegal."

E ai ki te kaitono Reipa o Rotorua a Ben Standford, me whai whakaaro te kāwanatanga ki te whakature tarukino hei ara whakamua.

"Rotorua and New Zealand, in general, I think that we have to have a discussion around if we do wanna legalize and what that would look like and how that would regulate the market. That's something that politicians definitely need to be talking about."

E karanga ana a Billie McFarlane kia hui tahi te kaunihera ā-rohe, te kāwanatanga me te hapori kia whakakore i te tarukino waihanga ki Rotorua.