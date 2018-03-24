E rata ana a Ed Sheeran ki tāna pōwhiri hei mua i tāna kōnohete i Tāmaki Makaurau

Ka tū te kōnohete tuatahi a te kaiwhakaihuwaka o ngā tohu pūoro o Amerika e rua, arā o Ed Sheeran ki Te Pā o Rarotonga i Tāmaki Makaurau ā te pō nei. Koianei tana whakangahau tuatahi o ngā kohinga kōnohete e ono ki Aotearoa nei.

I tēnei ahiahi tonu i pōwhiri ai te korokoro tūī hei mua i tana whakangahau ā te pō nei.

I pātai atu a Te Kāea ki a ia mō ngōna whakaaro e pā ana ki tana pōwhiri tuatahi.

Ko tāna whakautu, “I really wish I’d done that before, yeah I really wish I’d done it the first few times I’d come here. But to be honest, I really know that didn’t know that I could.”

Waihoki, ko ia tētehi mō te maha o ngā kōnohete i Ahitereiria me Aotearoa me ngāna tekau mā whā. Ko te tāpoi o te pene ACDC i te tau rua mano tekau tēra atu o ngā toa.

Nā Sheeran tana kopae pūoro Divide i tākoha ki te ope pōwhiri, ā, i whakahoki taonga atu te ope pōwhiri me tētehi pūrerehua.

E whā tekau mano neke atu ngā tāngata ka tae atu ki ia o ngā whakangahau e toru i konei. E rata ana a ngāi Māori ki a ia. E manako ana ia ka whai wāhi ki te tirotiro i te ahurea Māori.

“I got given a Māori tattoo and I got greenstone, but I don’t know if that counts,” he says chuckling.

“I got it the first time I came here. The dude said it meant, I can’t remember, it was like love and light, something like that.

Whai muri i ngā kōnohete i Tāmaki Makaurau ka haere ki Te Waipounamu ki Ōtepoti whakangahau ai i ngā pono kotahi rau mano i ngā kōnohete e toru.­­­­