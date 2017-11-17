E puta mai ana ngā reo waiata o Poronīhia - Ngā toa o NZVMA

Ko te kōpae pūoro huatahi a te tira waiata, The Koi Boys, arā, a 'Meant To Be' te kōpae pūoro momoho rawa atu o tēnei tau. Ā, hei tā ngā toa whakaihuwaka o te wā, he tohu o te oranga nui mā ngā iwi taketake i te rāngai pūoro auraki a haere ake nei.

E ao te reka ngā reo o te poai pēne nei, hei tā rātou - he reanga hōu anō e haere ake nei

E ai ki a Danny Faifai o te rōpū Koi Boys, “The Polynesian lane is really starting to come through now, and I think that's a great thing now. That's a great thing to be a part of that.”

E kore e mahue i te tangata te ahurea Poronīhia i Ngā Tohu Waiata o Te Motu ināpō rā. Haramai hoki rā - hei tā ngā toa whakaihuwaka o te kōpae pūoro momoho rawa atu o te tau - arā The Koi Boys, e ngākau reka mai ana te reina pūoro auraki o te motu ki ngā orooro katoa o ngā iwi taketake.

“Starting to recognise, you know, that our people have got a lot of talent that they can share with everyone and it's not just one lane of people that get recognised.”

Ā, he mea tūraki hoki i a Six60. I a Prince Tui Teka anō hoki mō ana tino waiata i ngā tau, me Lorde - he ono katoa ngā hōnore nui āna - arā ngā tohu mō te kōpae, waiata, me te kaiwaiata o te tau.

Hei tā tētahi mema o te rōpū Koi Boys a Nuz Ngatai, “Our name wasn’t even called up so we were like "oh we're not going to get that."

Engari, koia tonu tā rātou i whiwhi ai ināpō rā.

E ai ki a Kevin Keepa o te rōpū Koi Boys says, “We've got a new album coming out - "Shake It", we've taken songs from the 30s, 20s, put a little bit of a twist on it - and RnB groove to it and what is it? a groove swing to it.”

Nō te tau rua mano tekau mā ono kitea tuatahitia ai rātou i te mura o te ahi, ā, ko te āhua nei nā, he taumata kē anō tā rātou e whai nei

Hei tā Ngatai, “You would only think the Americans would be coming up with it. But the Polynesians are really coming through, so proud to be a Polynesian.”

Nō ngā hāora tata nei, hoki atu ai te poipēne ki Ahitereiria kia kōkiri tonu i a rātou ngā mahi mō tā rātou kōpae tuatoru.