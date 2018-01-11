E nanaiore ana tētehi whāea nō Ngāti Maniapoto kia Māori ake ai ngā rongoā

He māmā nō Ngāti Maniapoto e nanaiore nei ki te whakanoa i te whakamahinga o te rongoā Māori ki ngā mahi o ia rā, o ia rā. Kei te tukua ōna mōhiotanga ki ngā tikanga tuku iho mō ngā mahi rongoā me ngā karakia ki ngā whānau mō te kore utu.

Ka tuku takutaku a Erina Wehi-Barton e karanga nei a Edz ki te wāhi ngaro i tāna kuhunga atu ki te kāpata rongoā o te waonui a Tāne.

“Whānau drives me. Being able to educate our whānau to be resourceful in today's ao,” i kī atu ia.

“There's a lot of struggle and I think if our people return back to ngā mahi mai i ō mātou tūpuna, ngā mahi tawhito, we'll actually be okay.”

Ka mihia e te tīwaiwaka, he kaitiaki, he tohu o te ora

“There are many guardians here. First in this tree and also the birds. Rongoā is at its potency is when these fulla's come out.”

E hauhake ana a Erina i ngā rau kawakawa, ko tētehi o ngā rongoā nui mō ngā mamae huhua.

“Kawakawa is the same shape as your manawa, as your heart. A lot of whānau tend to drink this, or utilise this as a pultise. They say that the rau (leaves) that have been eaten by the ngāngara (insects), are the best to pick.”

Hei tā Wehi-Barton, “It's mainly for skin purposes aye, like a lot of our whānau have eczema due to kai. And also kawakawa tea for a good flush out in the morning.”

He mātauranga tukuiho i ngā poutokomanawa.

“That being my grandparents Hinepu Bell and Charlie Wehi. Also I'd like to acknowledge papa Whata Karaka, Te Whare Clarke and papa Joe Delamare as well.”

Mā te aka kumara, mā te waha me tana whārangi pukamata o The Kumara Patch ka whakapā atu koe ki a ia.

“Whānau usually ring. A couple of weeks ago we had a whānau ring for something for cancer. I usually tuku karakia and then just follow the Atua and His blessings in the ngāhere, harvest from there. “

Ehara te moni i te mea nui māna engari mā te tuku rongoā ki ngā whānau e noho pōkai kaha ana kē.

“To educate our whānau and to normalise rongoā. No sweat for our whānau to walk into a pharmacy, but when it comes to walking into the ngāhere, a lot of times they get the hebegebe's you know.”

“And I just want them to know that hey, that's ours.”