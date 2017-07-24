E matarahi ana te mate kore kainga ki Manurewa

Kō atu i te rua rau tāngata nō te puku o Manurewa anake nei e tatari tonu ana kia whai whare papori hōu. Ko te whakahau a te mema paremata o Manurewa a Louisa Wall me aro atu te kawanatanga ki te whakatika i te mate kore kainga.

Nā te tokoiti o ngā whare ki te rohe o Manurewa kua piki ngā tatauranga kore kainga. E whā tekau mā whitu ngā tāngata e noho kore kainga ana i te tāone o Manurewa.

Ko tā te mema paremata o Manurewa a Louisa Wall, "We have an under provision of state houses in my electorate and in fact housing New Zealand have decommissioned 240 state houses."

Ka utua te kāwanatanga i te kotahi rau whā tekau mano tāra mo ngā whare ohotata ia rā. Ko tā te mema Paremata o Manurewa a Louisa Wall he paru te āhua o ētahi o ērā whare ki Manurewa.

E ai ki a Louisa Wall, "Some of the complaints that I have learnt of recently is that some of this accommodation means that they are rat infested that they are cockroach infested that families and children are living in what is a step away from living in the streets or in the car."

Ko tā tētahi kaimahi tūao a Debbie Munroe ko te nui o te utu o ngā whare te mate, he kupu kōhete āna ki te kāwanatanga Nahinara, "Step up guys do something for our whanau, stop selling our houses, bring our rent down, people cannot afford it, I mean Manurewa $500 is probably the cheapest 3 bedroom house."

Ko tā Louisa Wall, he ngoikore te noho a te kāwanatanga Nahinara ki te whakamutu i ngā āhuatanga kore kāinga.

“It's criminal actually because I think that the government have contributed to the death of people who through no fault of their own have nowhere else to go.”

E kawe ake ana te hapori o Manurewa i a rātou wero i tētahi hīkoi whakatūtū mo te kaupapa kore kainga hei poutūtanga o te rā hei te Rāhoroi e tū mai nei.