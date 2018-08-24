E mānukanuka ana te hapori ki te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau whai muri i te whawhai i te kura tuarua

Ko ngā kiritata o tētahi kura i te Tonga o Tāmaki kei te noho tūmātohi whai muri i te pakarutanga o te nguha ki waenga i ngā ākonga o te Kāreti o Pukerohi. He whawhai i whai pātanga ai tētahi mema kēnge.

E wehi ana kei kitea tōna kanohi, e wehi ana hoki mō tōna whānau.

“It's made me scared in myself and also scared for my own whānau here. I just want a transfer now,” i mea atu ia. “This, I don't need this.”

E ai ki tā tētehi kaikōrero noho muna ki a Te Kāea, i te wā tina i pakaru ai te whawhai i te kura i waenga i ngā teina me ngā tuākana, toru tekau katoa rātou.

Nā kona ka aukatihia te kura me te hapori e ngā pirihimana.

“About quarter past three yesterday afternoon my daughter walked across to the kura to ask if we can have speed bumps,” i kī atu te kainoho rā.

“And we got told by the local police, we had to come back into our whare and stay inside.”

Ko te orokohanga ko tētehi whawhai i waenga i ngā ākonga i te Wenerei. Mea rawa ake, ka haere tētehi whanaunga he mema kēnge, ki te kura inanahi, ki te whai māramatanga.

“He's been trespassed from the school and as I say we have spoken to him and we're taking that matter very seriously as well,” i kōrero atu a Kaitirotiro Pirihimana a Tony Wakelin.

“We can't have kids, students, parents intimidated by anyone and that includes gang members.”

Whai muri I ngā tūkinotanga inanahi, kua whakatūria ngā āpiha tautiaki ki roto i te kura, kia mauri tau ai te noho o ngā kaiako me ngā tauira. Kei reira hoki ngā porihimana, wheoi, i waho nei, he rerekē ngā whakaaro o te hapori.

“Why didn't they do that before this all happened? Apparently this is not the first time this has happened,” i mea mai taua kainoho.

“So you know, what's it trying to say to everybody out there?”

Ka hou atu te Manatū Mātauranga ki te āwhina i ngā tauira me ngā kaiako i tērā wiki.

E rangahau tonu ana ngā pirihimana.