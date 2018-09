E manawanui ana ngā ringa mahi me ngā kiritaki o Te Mīhana o Tāmaki Makaurau

Kei te manawanui ngā ringa mahi me ngā kiritaki o te Mīhana o Tāmaki Makaurau ki tā rātou hūnukutanga ki whakaruruhau kē atu mō te wā poto. Kei te whakahou te Kāwanatanga i te whare tūturu, e iwa tekau miriona tāra te utu.

Hei tā te Kaimīhana, hei tā Chris Farrelly kei te tiriti o Uniana, te whare āhuru hōu mō ngā tau e rua.

“The old centre was so small and unfit for purpose we couldn't even sit down for kai, we had to stand and eat,” i mea atu a Farrelly.

“There was not even a good kitchen there but somehow we made do as you do.”

I kō noa i te kokonga, i te tiriti o Hapihana Te Mīhana e rato atu ana i te kai, tokonga-ora, hauora, kāti mai anō ngā mahi patu waranga, tunu kai anō hoki mā te hunga pōkai kaha mō te toru tekau mā waru tau.

“It's been a long time coming,” i kī atu a apataki a Spider, “very much so. It's about time we had a change.”

Ko te hanga i tētehi wharenui hōu tekau ngōna papa o Mission HomeGround te take.

“It's like, almost like a wharenui tops, some tukutuku panel-like-looking on the side,” te kupu a Farrelly.

Ka hanga i tētehi ratonga aukati i te warawara ki ngā papa e rua. E waru tekau ngā nohonga ka hanga ki ngā papa e rima mō te hunga kāinga kore mā te hōtaka Housing First.

Mai i te tau tekau mā iwa rau e rua tekau kua whāngaihia te hunga pōkai kaha.

Ka whāngai atu i ngā tāngata kotahi rau ia rā o te wiki ki te parakuihi me te hapa i te wharekai hōu mō ngā tau e rua e haere ake nei.

“Kai is at the heart of life,” i mea atu Farrelly.

“But kai is not just about filling the puku, it's about engaging with each other. So that big dinning room in there will be a point of engagement.”

“You get a few that'll be a bit you know, but yeah otherwise the majority of them are happy to see that we're going to get another building,” i kī atu a Spider.

Ka tūwhera anō te kuaha ki te hunga kāinga kore me te rawakore āpōpō, mō muri atu i te tuku karakia, ā ka puare anō te whare hauora ā te Mane.