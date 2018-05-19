E manahau ana tētahi hapori o te tonga o Tāmaki i ngā kāpata mō te hunga kāinga kore

E manahau ana tētahi hapori ki te tonga o Tāmaki Makaurau i te whakatūnga o ngā kāpata rawa, nā ngā taiohi i hanga mō te hunga kāinga kore hei mua i te taenga mai o hōtoke. Ko ngā kāpata e ono i hangaia e ngā tauira o Te Kura Tuarua o Manurewa ka tū ki te tari o te mema pāremata o Manurewa.

Kua tata oti ngā mahi ā, e hurō ana ngā ākonga tau ngāhuru kia kite i ngā hua i ngā marama e whia nei.

“That they have a space to put their storage in and it doesn't get chucked away, and they feel safer in our community,” i mea atu tētehi o ngā tauira, a Parav Jotkour.

“We feel really accomplished and really proud of ourselves for working through it.”

E whakamānawatia ana tā rātou mahi ko te rōpū o Habitat of Humanity e ngā iwi kāinga kore, e te hapori.

“I reckon that's awesome for the homeless, yeah, need it. It'll help them put their stuff away, you know like their blankets and extra clothes, stuff like that,” i kī atu tētehi o te haukāinga, a Harry. “All their belongings.”

“Usually the council just chucks it in the rubbish or like people just help themselves to it,” i mea atu i tētehi atu o te haukāinga a Rangi. “It's coming up to winter now and they need somewhere to store their clothes, that make it dry.”

Kei Aotearoa te tokomaha o te hunga kāinga kore o te ao whanake, tōna whā tekau mano ngā tāngata e noho ana i ngā waka, i ngā mōterā me ngā tiriti. Ehara i te mea ngāwari te kaupapa nei i tērā tau i kōkiri ai hei āwhina i a rātou e noho pōkai kaha ana.

“First we didn't know where to put the lockers and we didn't know how we were going to build them, and we didn't have a proper plan,” i kōrero atu a Jotkour, “but we finally did it.”

“The government needs to show a little love like that, like these children are gonna do for these guys, the homeless,” i kī atu a Harry.

E kohikohi pūtea ana ngā tauira ki te hanga i ngā kāpata hōu.