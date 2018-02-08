E manahau ana ngā pakihi Māori ki ngā tahua moni matahiko hōu

Ko te whakapakari i te reo me te ahurea Māori ki ngā mahi ā tihi te ito o ētahi pūtea hou. E ai ki te Minita Whanaketanga Māori a Nanaia Mahuta ko te whāinga matua o te putea a Ka Hao ko te hanga i ētahi tūranga mahi hōu hei kōkiri i a Ngāi Māori ki roto i taua tūmomo mahi.

E manahau ana a Kiwa Digital, ko tētehi o ngā pakihi nui i te hanga pūmanawa tautono ahurea i te tahua moni tuarua.

“Any fund that is looking to drive the Māori economy, particularly the digital sector is positive, and not only for Māori but for Aotearoa,” i kī ana te tāhūhū rangapū, a Steve Renata.

Tōna toru ira ono miriona tāra kua whakapaua hei tautoko i ngā kaupapa e rua tekau hurinoa i te motu. He huhua ngā huarahi o te pūtea ka whaia e tēnei pakihi matahiko Māori kia noho tonu hei kaiarataki i ngā mahi.

“One would be to look at how to upgrade our current software, that means that we stay cutting edge globally and nationally. The second big part is what roles are associated with the development of that software, and the roles that derive from the software actually being produced and published in market,” i kī atu a Renata.

Koianei te wā tuarua ka tono atu a Kiwa Digital mō te pūtea nei. E āwangawanga ana a Renata mō te tukanga tuku tono me te manako ia kua whakatikaina ināianei.

“From an operator’s perspective in the digital sector things move very quickly, so it felt a little bit slow for us. We can see from the early announcement of the second round there's probably been some great learnings from that first round.”

Ko te whakapae ko tā Renata, kia āta tirotiro i ngā tono, engari, ka tere te whakahoki kōrero.

"Ko te take i whakaroaroa te āhuatanga ki a Kiwa, he rerekē tā rātou aronga ki ngā whāinga o tāua putea," i mea atu a Mahuta.

"Ko tā mātou nei aronga mō ngā tau kei te heke mai, kia āhei tēnei pūtea āwhina ki te whakapakari ake rātou e whai i te huarahi o te matahiko."

Ka wātea te tuku tono i te rā nei, wheoi kotahi anake te marama te wā hei whakatutuki i ngā tono.