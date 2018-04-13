E mahi ngātahi ana ngā rōpū hauora ki te tuku rongoā mō te kore utu ki ngā kaumātua

E mahi ngātahi ana ngā rātonga me ngā kaikōtuitui hauora ki Kirikiriroa ki te tuku rongoā mō te kore utu ki ngā kaumātua. Ko tā Pinnicle Midlands Health Network, he mahi tēnei hei whakatauira i tōnā

I te wā o te makariri he māmā te whakamānea mai ngā momo rewharewha i te tinana ā ngā kuia me ngā koroua.

Hei tā Te Kaiwhakahaere o ngā hauora mahi a Rawiri Blundell, “Rauawaawa is a charitable trust so some of the services we do provide is in hauora for our kaumātua fifty-five plus. We have a database of about four hundred kaumātua.”

He ai ki tētahi atu māngai ko ngā kaumātua Māori kei te kōtihi o ngā rangahau mō te rewharewha.

“What we do know is that Māori over sixty-five are three and a half times more likely to get the flu than those of European descent and we know that Māori are over-represented with chronic disease.”

Kei te mahi ngātahi te rōpū hauora a Pinnacle Midland me te kaitiaki ā hei ta rātou me matāra te iwi whānui ki ngā momo māuiui i tēnei wā hōtoke.

“There’s been some challenges in the northern hemisphere with one of the most difficult flu seasons they've had.”

O ngā tāngata tokowha he kotahi o rātou kei te pāngia e te rewharewha. He kino rawa ngā tohumate engari mo ētahi ka mate.

E ai ki tētahi o ngā kaimahi a Kath Homes, “Some of the fears kaumātua have are some of them have a real phobia of needles that one thing and the other thing is their misconceptions they have about the flu vaccination themselves.”